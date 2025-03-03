BOLLYWOOD
Despite Madhubala's deep involvement with Dilip Kumar, which everyone knew was a tragic love story, Shammi Kapoor couldn’t help falling for her.
Madhubala is considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest actresses, admired for both her acting talent and her striking beauty. She left a lasting impression on audiences with her impeccable performances and was the very definition of elegance and charm.
Madhubala's colleagues and contemporaries, like Shammi Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, were not just impressed by her acting skills but were also captivated by her stunning beauty.
Tumne Mujhe Dekha.... Shammi Kapoor#shammikapoor #bollywoodflashback pic.twitter.com/gNRVHIe4gU— Movies N Memories (@BombayBasanti) August 9, 2024
In an interview, Shammi Kapoor said, “I could not take my eyes off her. It was like being struck by a thunderbolt. I was so nervous that I kept forgetting my lines.”
Despite Madhubala's deep involvement with Dilip Kumar, which everyone knew was a tragic love story, Shammi Kapoor couldn’t help falling for her. Known for his playful personality, Shammi once confessed that he had fallen deeply in love with Madhubala.
Shammi Kapoor, completely mesmerized by Madhubala's beauty, couldn't help but praise her in an old interview. He openly admitted that he had fallen deeply in love with the Bollywood's Anarkali, acknowledging his admiration and affection for her.
Once Shammi said, "She was breathtakingly beautiful... Woh jab paani peeti thi toh aisa lagta tha jaise yahan se (runs his finger down his neck) ek nas mein se paani guzarta hua neeche ja raha hai... (when she drank water, it was as if I could see water flowing down her throat). She was so delicate."
Shammi Kapoor was fully aware that Madhubala would never leave Dilip Kumar, but that didn’t stop him from expressing his feelings. He once admitted, "I must admit, in spite of knowing that Madhu was already in love, I could not resist falling madly in love with her. No one can blame me for it."
Shammi Kapoor, deeply in love with Madhubala, once proposed to her, hoping for a future together. However, Madhubala giggled and rejected him, leaving him heartbroken. When Shammi returned home in tears, seeking comfort from her, he was hurt even further when she dismissed the idea, saying that he could never marry a Muslim girl.
Shammi Kapoor, seeking solace, was met with a sharp response from his mother, who said, "Are you in your senses? You can't marry her, she is a Muslim. There will be too many problems."
Shammi Kapoor was deeply heartbroken, but he never held Madhubala responsible for rejecting him. He said, "To be fair to Madhu, even though she kept teasing and tantalising me, she never let me forget that she was madly in love with Yusuf (Dilip Kumar). She could never resist mentioning Yusuf at the slightest opportunity. She seemed to feel motherly towards me."
Personal life:
Shammi Kapoor met actress Geeta Bali in 1955 while working on the film Miss Coca Cola. They fell in love during the shooting of Rangeen Raaten, where Shammi was the lead actor and Geeta had a cameo. Just four months later, the couple married at Banganga Temple, near Malabar Hill in Mumbai.
The couple had their first child, a son named Aditya Raj Kapoor, on July 1, 1956, at Shirodkar's Hospital in Mumbai, a year after their marriage. Five years later, in 1961, they welcomed their daughter, Kanchan Kapoor.
Tragically, Geeta Bali passed away on January 21, 1965, at the age of 35, after contracting smallpox. Four years later, on January 27, 1969, Shammi Kapoor remarried Neila Devi Gohil, a princess from the Gohil dynasty of Bhavnagar State.
Last appearance:
Shortly before his death, Shammi Kapoor made his final film appearance in Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film Rockstar, where he starred alongside his grand-nephew, Ranbir Kapoor, the grandson of his brother Raj Kapoor.
