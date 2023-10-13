Headlines

'Have belief that my boys...': Babar Azam sets sights on shattering the losing streak against India in ODI World Cups

This superstar, who is worth over Rs 6000 crore, once slept on road, was almost thrown out of school due to…

Virat Kohli donates signed jersey to Mumbai-based NGO to raise money for families facing food shortage

World Cup 2023: Trent Boult scripts history, becomes third fastest bowler to complete 200 ODI wickets

'Deeply saddened about Zainab passing away': Shadab Khan shares heartfelt note ahead of IND-PAK World Cup match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar, who is worth over Rs 6000 crore, once slept on road, was almost thrown out of school due to…

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Virat Kohli donates signed jersey to Mumbai-based NGO to raise money for families facing food shortage

7 richest female singers of Bollywood

IND vs PAK: Player of the Match in every ODI World Cup (1992-2019)

Animals that can eat chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

This superstar, who is worth over Rs 6000 crore, once slept on road, was almost thrown out of school due to…

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

Meet Shark Tank India’s newest shark, IIT dropout who turned his Facebook page into Rs 3700 crore company

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This superstar, who is worth over Rs 6000 crore, once slept on road, was almost thrown out of school due to…

This actor who is worth over Rs 6000 crore, once slept on the road and was almost thrown out of the school.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 07:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A number of actors like Rajinikanth, Boman Irani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others who are now ruling the Indian film industry once did odd jobs and hailed from a poor background. One such actor who has now become the superstar, once spent nights on the road. 

The superstar has a whopping net worth of over Rs 6000 crore and though he once slept on roads, now owns one of the most expensive houses. He is none other than Shah Rukh Khan

Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan recalled his days when he was almost thrown out of school for not being able to pay the fees and said, “I hate talking money. I detest it. I have built an empire but I can’t talk money. I’m told by my people that it would have been 10 times bigger an empire had I asked for money. But I know, if I had asked, instead it would have been 10 times smaller. It may sound arrogant but kings don’t ask. Even if it’s the media who calls me the king, I believe it and that’s why I don’t ask. Even a poverty-stricken king will never ask. If people ask him for something he’ll give his flesh and blood. I’m from a poor family."

He added, “I’ve seen the worst. My father was dying and we couldn’t afford the expensive injections. My aunt used to send them from London. But if the course was of 20 injections, we managed only eight. So I’ll never know whether he died because we didn’t have the money or he died because he had to. I come from a place where there was less to eat. I’ve had watery dal and survived. I was sent letters from the school threatening to throw me out because my fees were not paid. Mom and Dad would collect change lying below the mattresses and pay for my education. Because I have seen so much poverty, I don’t yearn for money. I can spend all of it in one go. My wife scolds me for this. I spend crores at the drop of a hat – for films, for charity. You ask for money and I’ll give it to you.”

He also recalled the time when he was thrown out on the road because they didn’t have money to pay for rent and had to sleep on the roads. The actor said, “That’s what my wife keeps telling me. But the fact that I didn’t have money before will ensure it won’t make a difference if I don’t have money now. The only fear is that my children should never be without a house. If you have a house and education, the world is at your feet. If you don’t have a job and money, at least you’ll have a roof to sleep and cry under. I’ve slept on the roads. There have been times I’ve been thrown out of my house because we couldn’t pay the rent. I have been on the roads twice.” 

He added, “I tell all the young heroines to please buy a house. I feel happy when they come and tell me that they have actually bought a house. People will always remember me for Mannat. It belittles my other achievements but it’s okay. Beyond your house, whatever you get is value addition. As they say, you’re not going to eat money and the food won’t taste better if you eat from a silver plate. I eat the same food, I wear the same clothes. I have four pairs of jeans. How much ever people may think differently of me, I’m exactly the way I was 20 years ago.”

Shah Rukh Khan now lives in one of the most expensive houses, Mannat, with his family. The actor charges over Rs 100 crore per film and has a reported net worth of Rs 6000 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan recently made a stunning comeback to films with his movie Pathaan which collected over Rs 1000 crore worldwide at the box office. His recent release Jawan, broke his own record and collected over Rs 1100 crore worldwide at the box office. Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film with Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki. 

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas, December 22. The film is set to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar helmed by Prashanth Neel and fans have declared it as the “biggest clash of the year”.

Read Shah Rukh Khan's presence left Sharon Stone speechless, Basic Instinct star's reaction to Pathaan goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet richest cricketer in Pakistan ODI World Cup squad, owns Rs 8 crore car, no match for Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni…

Try this low-calorie egg recipe to satisfy your evening hunger cravings

Israel-Hamas war: Elon Musk's X removes hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts, says no place for...

Meet daughter-in-law of Indian businessman with Rs 62,360 crore net worth, investor-turned-founder; her business is...

Viral video: Man's terrifying 'dance' with king cobra stuns internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE