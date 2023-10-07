Headlines

Bollywood

This superstar who once cleaned toilets, is India’s first actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film

This superstar who used to clean toilets is Inda's first actor to earn Rs 100 crore per film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

A number of Indian actors today charge a hefty amount for their roles in the movie. From Shah Rukh Khan to Rajinikanth, all the superstars charge more than Rs 100 crore for a film. However, do you know who was the first one to charge this hefty amount? 

Well, this superstar who was the first Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film got Rs 11,000 as his first salary for his debut film. The actor also once revealed that he used to clean toilets and he is none other than Salman Khan

Salman Khan was reportedly paid Rs 100 crore for his film Sultan in 2016. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film was produced by Aditya Chopra and also starred Anushka Sharma. The movie went on to be a blockbuster and collected Rs 421.25 crore at the box office. He was also reportedly paid Rs 130 crore for his next film Tiger Zinda Hai also starring Katrina Kaif. 

But do you know, that the actor once used to clean toilets? Well, Salman Khan revealed during Bigg Boss OTT 2’s finale while praising Pooja Bhatt for keeping the toilets clean in the Bigg Boss House that he used to clean toilets as a student in his boarding school and while he was locked in jail and said, “Koi kaam bada ya chhota nahi hota” (No work is small).” 

Salman Khan made his debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988 and the film went on to be a hit. The film starred Rekha, Farooq Sheikh, and Bindu in the lead roles and Salman played a small role in the film and was paid Rs 11000 for the same. 

Salman Khan is now all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 12. The film is set for a festive release and after watching Tiger ka message, fans can’t wait to watch the film on the big screen.

