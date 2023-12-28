Headlines

Bollywood

This superstar made debut with Rekha, gave 10 consecutive flop films, once burnt father's entire salary, he is now...

That superstar, known for his mischief since childhood, is none other than Salman Khan. You must have heard a lot of praise for his soft heart, but do you know that due to his mischief, he once burnt his father's entire salary?

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

Today, we will talk about a Bollywood actor who is now a superstar after he started his career with Rekha in 'Biwi Ho To Aisi'. He did not get any special success from this film and even though he got the film as the lead hero, the actress stole all the limelight. This Bollywood actor burnt his father's entire salary to fulfill his hobby and from 1991 to 1993, he gave 10 consecutive flop films.

Can you guess who this superstar is?

That superstar, known for his mischief since childhood, is none other than Salman Khan. You must have heard a lot of praise for his soft heart, but do you know that due to his mischief, he once burnt his father's entire salary? This fact was revealed by Salman himself.

Superstar Salman Khan, known for his cool and funny nature, has a fan following all over the world. Fans also like his unique style on TV. But very few people know about the stories of his childhood. Today, we are going to tell you a story related to his childhood which was revealed by Salman himself.

Salman Khan himself had revealed in one of his interviews that he had burnt his father's entire salary in his childhood. This incident happened when he was only 6 years old and he did not even know what he was doing. 

The actor himself had mentioned in his revelations that it was during Diwali that this incident took place. Because of this childish action, Salman Khan was later beaten badly by his father Salim Khan. The Rs 100 notes he burnt during that time was Salim Khan's entire salary for one month. Salman had run out of paper to burn while celebrating Diwali and apparently had gone to find some more in his father’s study. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor found a stack of papers to burn between which was tucked Salim Khan’s salary of Rs 750. 

In those days, the conditions of his house were also not very good and the whole family was going through a financial crisis. This action of Salman created chaos in his house.

Salman Khan's film career has also been full of ups and downs. In his career, he has also seen a period when his 10 back-to-back films proved to be flops. From 1991 to 1993, about ten of his films flopped back to back. However, later 1994 brought happiness for him and this year his film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' was released, which proved to be a blockbuster.

Even in this blockbuster film, Salman Khan's heroine Madhuri Dixit got more fees than him. Madhuri herself had given a hint about this in Anupam Kher's show. The film became a blockbuster. This film gave a new direction to Salman's career and after this, he never looked back and is now one of the finest actors and superstars in the world. 

READ | India's biggest flop actor, gave 9 flop films in 10 years, only one hit, from family of superstars, he is now...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

