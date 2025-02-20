Rajesh Khanna's tumultuous relationship with Anju Mahendru still garners attention, especially the latter's infamous 1987 interview. Anju Mahendru, during the interview, shared how Rajesh Khanna was orthodox at heart but ended up falling in love with ultra-modern women.

Rajesh Khanna, often referred to as the first superstar of India, had a super successful career in films. However, he always grabbed headlines, more for his personal life than professional achievements. Apart from his marriage to Dimple Kapadia, Rajesh Khanna's relationship with Anju Mahendru has been a subject of much discussion. Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru were in love much before he met Dimple Kapadia, but the duo had a bitter breakup. Rajesh Khanna then fell in love with the young Dimple, and the couple went on to have two children - Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna.

For years Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru's love story made headlines, especially because the couple did not part ways on a positive note. The two left things on such a bitter note that they did not even speak to each other for 17 years. Many are unaware that there was a time when, in a passive-aggressive move, Rajesh Khanna even made sure that his baarat passed by Anju Mahendru's house. Despite their differences, Anju Mahendru was by Rajesh Khanna's side when he took his last breath.

Rajesh Khanna's tumultuous relationship with Anju Mahendru still garners attention, especially the latter's infamous 1987 interview where the actress spoke about how her opinionated self affected Rajesh Khanna and ultimately became the reason for their separation.

Anju Mahendru, during the interview, shared how Rajesh Khanna was orthodox at heart but ended up falling in love with ultra-modern women. "I know it’s a contradiction, but then Rajesh Khanna is like that. Confusion was a part of our relationship. If I wore a skirt, he’d snap, why don’t you wear a saree? If I wore a saree, he’d wrinkle his nose and say, why are you trying to project a Bhartiya nari look?" Anju Mahendru was quoted as saying.

Anju Mahendru also shared how, despite this, she always stood up to Rajesh Khanna, not caring about his superstardom.

She said, "I was critical because that’s how I am. If he was bad (in a film), I always said so. Why should I have praised him just to keep him happy? There were plenty around to boost his ego. He has always been sensitive to criticism and I’ve always been very frank."

