This superstar owns a villa in Italy, earns Rs 40 lakh in rent per month, his last 3 films flopped at box-office

Superstar Prabhas is currently in the news as his latest release Adipurush failed to do magic at the box-office and the film earned the ire of audiences for its cringe-worthy dialogues and poor VFX.

There is no denying the fact that Prabhas is one of the most popular actors in India today and he has succeeded in becoming a superstar due to films like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. But Prabhas has failed to taste success after Baahubali series as his films like Radhe Shyam and Saaho also failed miserably at the box-office.

Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in the country and according to some reports, he took away around Rs 150 crore for his role in Adipurush. As per a ETimes report, Prabhas has made some investments to boost his finances and he is the owner of a lavish villa in Italy. The report added that Prabhas has rent out a portion of his lavish villa for Rs. 40 lakh per month.

Prabhas is also the proud owner of a luxurious home in Hyderabad. According to reports, this house of the actor is worth around Rs 90 crore and is equipped with modern amenities. Prabhas owns several luxury cars, including Rolls-Royce, BMW, and Jaguar.

Prabhas next release is "Salaar," which is set to hit the theatres on September 28. Besides Salaar, Prabhas is also shooting for "Project K," "Spirit," and "Raja Deluxe."