This superstar had most expensive celebrity wedding, not Aishwarya, Anushka, Priyanka, Deepika, Nayanthara, Samantha

In South India, huge amount of money is spent not only on films but also on private functions. There are many South cinema superstars whose marriage ceremony grabbed headlines for their huge expenses. One such star is 'RRR' fame Jr NTR, whose marriage is considered as the most expensive wedding of any actor so far. Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his film Devara. The film is in news because Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is making her South cinema in this film. Talking about the personal life of Junior NTR, he got married to Lakshmi Pranati on May 5, 2011.

Junior NTR's wedding was full of opulence and the whole ceremony was arranged in a superb manner. The grand wedding ceremony was a topic of discussion not only in South but in the whole country. Photos and videos related to the wedding had become quite viral on social media. Lakshmi Pranati, Jr. NTR's wife, was born on March 18, 1992 in Hyderabad. At the time of marriage, she was 18 and Jr NTR was 26-year-old. Lakshmi is the daughter of a businessman named Narne Srinivasa Rao. Junior NTR and Lakshmi are blessed with two children.

The yellow colour saree worn by Junior NTR's wife Lakshmi on the wedding day was also very special. According to reports, the saree was worth Rs 1 crore. This Kanjeevaram saree was woven with gold and silver. Lakshmi wore gold and diamond jewelry with a beautiful saree. On the other hand, Jr NTR wore a traditional white dhoti kurta.

The ‘mandap’ for the wedding was worth Rs 18 crore and 3000 guests were invited for the ceremony. According to reports, the total budget of the wedding was Rs 100 crore and it is considered to be one of the most expensive weddings in the South.