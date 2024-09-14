This superstar worked in over 300 films, made lead actors insecure with his stardom, once slapped Rajesh Khanna due to..

Once, when Rajesh Khanna was shooting for 'Janta Hawaldar' at Mehmood's farmhouse he met with the comedian's son. Mehmood's son came and greeted Rajesh Khanna 'casually' which irked the superstar.

One infamous quality that most superstars are known for is their habit of arriving late on a film set. Many stars are famous for arriving late for the shooting of a film including Raj Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Shatrughan Sinha, among others. Amitabh Bachchan was one of the earlier superstars who changed this trend. Rajesh Khanna, often referred to as the first superstar of Bollywood, was also popular for his late arrival on a film set. This habit once cost him dearly after he was slapped by another star for it.

Rajesh Khanna was loved by his fans but he always managed to grab headlines for his arrogant behavior with fans and co-stars on the sets of the film.

Mehmood was one of the most popular superstars in the film industry. He worked in over 300 films in his career and was so popular at one time that many big actors were insecure of his stardom.

As per YouTube Channel 70mm With Rahoul, Rajesh Khanna, hurt by Mehmood's son's behaviour, decided to take revenge in his own way.

To prove his star power, Rajesh Khanna decided to take revenge on everyone by arriving very late on the sets.

Mehmood first warned Rajesh Khanna and asked him to arrive on the set on time. But, since there was no change in Rajesh Khanna's behaviour, he one day slapped the superstar and told him that he was being paid for his role and that he should concentrate on finishing the film on time.

Helmed by Mehmood, 'Janta Hawaldar' also stars Hema Malini and Yogeeta Bali.

