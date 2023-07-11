Headlines

This superstar made debut at 13, got Rs 10 for 1st film, became top paid actress later, successful career ended due to..

Jaya Prada, who made her acting debut at 13, has worked with almost all superstars of her time, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jitendra and Dharmendra

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Bollywood stars often grabbed headlines on social media due to their photos and videos. These days a childhood photo of an actress has gone viral on social media. The viral photo is of an actress who is highly skilled in classical dance and is a superb actress too. The actress has worked with almost all superstars of her time, including Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. She has achieved significant success in both Bollywood as well as South cinema. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about yesteryear superstar Jaya Prada. Jaya Prada made her acting debut at the age of 13 and she was paid just Rs 10 for her first film.

After making her debut in Telugu film, Jaya Prada entered Bollywood and tasted a lot of success in Hindi cinema too. Due to her acting and dance skills, Jaya Prada soon became the highest paid actress of her time. During her career, Jaya Prada did many films with top actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rakesh Roshan and Jitendra. Her pairing with Jitendra was considered a superhit and both have given many blockbuster films together. Jaya Prada had also won many awards for her superb acting.

Jaya Prada’s personal life has been full of controversies. She was already married when she decided to tie the knot with Srikant Nahata, who has three children. Shrikant Nahata is a filmmaker and Jaya Prada reportedly fell in love with her during the shooting of films. Notably, Srikant Nahata did not divorce his first wife even after marrying Jaya Prada.


Jaya Prada continued to work in Hindi films even after getting married but the producers started sidelining her after marriage and this ended her career. On the other hand, Jaya Prada could not live at Srikanth’s residence because he did not divorce his first wife and this ultimately led to collapse of her marriage too.

 

