This superstar helped Salman Khan when he didn't have money, and gifted him an expensive shirt.

Salman Khan is one of the most bankable actors in the country. However, there was a time when the superstar didn’t have enough money and he was helped by another superstar who gifted him an expensive shirt.

In 2022, during IIFA Salman Khan was seen breaking down recalling the time when he was facing financial difficulties and how Suniel Shetty helped him by buying an expensive shirt.

In the clip, anchor Riteish Deshmukh asked Salman Khan, “What is the most memorable moment of your life?” Salman answered, “Earlier when I didn't have money, at that time, I went to Suniel Shetty's clothing shop. It was a very expensive one. I couldn't afford anything more than a shirt or a pair of jeans and at that time Suniel noticed that I had no money so he gifted me a stone wash shirt. He noticed that I had my eyes on a wallet."

Salman's eyes teared up as he said this and he walked close to where Suniel's son Ahan Shetty. Ahan got up and hugged Salman. Salman then continued, “So he took me home and gave me that wallet."

Suniel Shetty is also one of the most bankable and famous stars in Bollywood. Apart from his earning from films, Suniel Shetty also owns a production house Popcorn Entertainment Private Limited. He also owns Mischief Dining Bar and Club H2O, in Mumbai. Both the restaurants are running successfully. He started his luxury furniture and home lifestyle store in Mumbai, Worli in 2013 with his wife Mana.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in the movie Sikandar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty. Helmed by AR Murdagoss and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025. He also has Kick 2 in the pipeline and YRF's Tiger vs Pathaan.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.