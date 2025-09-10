Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Supreme Court mentions Nepal, Bangladesh unrest: 'Look what is happening...'

This superstar had decided to go back to his village and plough fields if his co-star refused to marry him, they had three kids, one of them got jailed because...

'How will they even compete with us?': R Ashwin questions Asia Cup 2025 Competitiveness, suggests India A inclusion for more balance

iPhone Pink Diamond to iPhone Diamond Rose Edition: Most expensive smartphones in the world

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Might Fail to Revisit $0.74, But This Token Will Blow Past that Mark from Below $0.003

Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?

Aamir Khan once called himself a 'waiter' because..., said Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are...

After laying off 15,000 employees, Microsoft’s new move for employees is to..., know what tech giant has palnned

Bigg Boss 19: As Salman Khan is busy shooting Battle of Galwan, these two actors to host next Weekend Ka Vaar

Nepal Protest: Who will be next prime minister? Sushila Karki, Baburam Bhattarai, Balendra Shah or someone else?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Supreme Court mentions Nepal, Bangladesh unrest: 'Look what is happening...'

Supreme Court mentions Nepal, Bangladesh unrest: 'Look what is happening...'

This superstar had decided to go back to his village and plough fields if his co-star refused to marry him, they had three kids, one of them got jailed because...

This superstar decided to plough fields if his co-star refused to marry him

'How will they even compete with us?': R Ashwin questions Asia Cup 2025 Competitiveness, suggests India A inclusion for more balance

R Ashwin questions Asia Cup 2025 Competitiveness, suggests India A inclusion for

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

This superstar had decided to go back to his village and plough fields if his co-star refused to marry him, they had three kids, one of them got jailed because...

The superstar couple Sunil Dutt and Nargis had three kids - Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt, and Priya Dutt.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 06:32 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

This superstar had decided to go back to his village and plough fields if his co-star refused to marry him, they had three kids, one of them got jailed because...
Sunil Dutt and Nargis
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

We all are familiar that Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt's love story began during the filming of the 1957 film Mother India when Dutt saved Nargis during a fire incident on the set. However, during an episode of the popular chat show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai hosted by Farooq Sheikh on Zee TV in the 2000s, Dutt confirmed that that is not how he wooed his lady love.

"I have saved many girls that way, but they did not become my wife", he said. Revealing how he actually proposed to Nargis, Dutt shared, "One day I offered to drop her off at Marine Drive and as we took a turn from the signal, I told her that I wanted to say something to her and confessed that 'I want to marry you". After that, there was complete silence in the car. I had decided that in case she refuses my proposal, I will go back to my village and plough the fields. One night, when I returned home, my sister congratulated me, saying that Nargis had said yes to me."

After Dutt took his mother's permission to marry Narigs, the couple tied the knot on March 11, 1958, in an intimate wedding ceremony, followed by a wedding reception with their close friends from the industry in attendance. The couple is blessed with three kids - Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt, and Priya Dutt. Dutt died of a heart attack in his sleep in 2005 at his residence in Bandra, West Mumbai, at 75. Nargis died in 1981 of pancreatic cancer when she was 51.

In 1993, Sanjay Dutt was arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Act (TADA) for possessing illegal weapons supplied by those involved in the Mumbai bomb blasts. Later, he was not convicted for terrorism, but was found guilty under the Arms Act. Dutt spent a total of around 5 years in jail combining both his terms - first from 1994 to 1995 and then from 2013 to 2015.

READ | This Anil Kapoor film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; flopped in theatres, later became cult classic

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mumbai couple's dosa won over Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, know how their passion turned into massive Rs 1 crore business
Mumbai couple's dosa won over Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, know how their passion
Rohit Sharma's late night visit to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital leaves fans worried, watch viral video
Rohit Sharma's late night visit to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital leaves fans...
Meet Tejasvi Manoj, 17-year-old Indian-origin girl named TIME's Kid of the Year 2025, she built...
Meet Tejasvi Manoj, Indian-origin girl named TIME's Kid of the Year 2025
From The Conjuring to The Exorcist: 7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you
7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you
Building Scalable Data Systems: The career journey of Ranjeet Kumar
Building Scalable Data Systems: The career journey of Ranjeet Kumar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE