This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

The superstar was married several times, first to Alamelu in 1940 and then to Savitri in 1952. Before his marriage to Savitri, Gemini had already been in a serious relationship with actress Pushpavalli.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

Just like Shahrukh Khan is the 'King of Romance' of Bollywood, similarly, a superstar of South Cinema was also called the 'King of Romance', although he did not like this title because he considered it a sarcastic comment on his personal life. This superstar married three times and was surrounded by controversies due to his extramarital affairs. Despite being married, he fell in love with the actress of his debut film 'Miss Malini'. He became the father of her two daughters but did not give the actress the status of being his wife. One of his daughters, born from an extramarital affair, later became a Bollywood superstar.

The actor got the title of 'King of Romance' because of his romantic roles in films. His influence in cinema was so great that the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 1971. He made his debut with the film 'Miss Malini' in 1947 before India became independent, in which his pairing with actress Pushpavalli became a hit. We are talking about Rekha's father Gemini Ganesan, whose personal life was surrounded by controversies.

Gemini Ganesan remained in the headlines for years due to his relationships with many women. He married three times. He had to face criticism from people because of his affair and then marriage with famous actress Savitri. Without marrying Pushpavalli, he became the father of two daughters, one of whom is veteran Hindi cinema actress Rekha.

The superstar was married several times, first to Alamelu in 1940 and then to Savitri in 1952. Before his marriage to Savitri, Gemini had already been in a serious relationship with actress Pushpavalli. In 1954, Pushpavalli gave birth to Bhanurekha Ganesa, who later came to be known as Rekha. The actor became the father of 7 daughters and one son from these relationships. According to media reports, he married Juliana Andrew for the third time in the year 1998.

Rekha's father Gemini Ganesan has written about his relationships in his autobiography 'Vaazhkai Padagu', "Somehow, I seemed to attract women who were in distress". He did not like being called 'King of Romance', because he believed that people used this term for him to tarnish his personal life.

Rekha's father Gemini Ganesan has seven daughters and one son. According to media reports, the superstar has 4 daughters from his first wife. He had a son and a daughter from his second wife Savitri. He has two daughters out of wedlock from Rekha's mother Pushpavalli, one of whom is Rekha and the other is Radha.

Rekha has gone on record to say that her father was not always present in her life given that he had two other families to tend to. Gemini moved out of their house when she was an infant.

Gemini got real recognition by playing the role of a villain in the film 'Thai Ullam'. He got star status after playing the lead role in the 1954 film 'Manampol Mangalyam'. In his 5 decades long career, Gemini Ganesan worked in around 200 films and is considered one of the superstars of his time.

