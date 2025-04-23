Simple Kapadia was a part of the film world for 10 years, during which she worked with Jeetendra in Shakka and Chakravyuha and played supporting roles in Lootmaar, Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, Jeevan Dhaara and Dulha Bikta Hai. Her last acting gig was an item song for Parakh in 1987.

Dimple Kapadia became an overnight sensation after she debuted with Bobby (1973), opposite Rishi Kapoor. The film became a super hit and established Dimple Kapadia as a leading star. While the actress went on to have a successful career in Bollywood, many remained unaware of Dimple Kapadia's sister Simple Kapadia's journey in the film industry. Simple Kapadia pursued acting, following in her sister's footsteps, and made her Bollywood debut opposite none other than Rajesh Khanna, her brother-in-law, in the 1977 film Anurodh.

Unlike Bobby, Anurodh proved to be a flop at the box office, one of the possible reasons being the lack of chemistry between Simple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna's chemistry. Simple Kapadia had also once revealed how she was uncomfortable working with her ‘jiju’ Rajesh Khanna. "It is definitely not a ‘Bobby’ and can never even be compared to it. Just like I guess I can never be another Dimple. Actually, I’m quite uncomfortable working with him because when you know a person inside out it seems funny seeing him so different in front of a camera," she told India Today in an interview.

In the same interview, Simple Kapadia also expressed how she was nervous to be working with Rajesh Khanna because of his star status. "Before I started actual shooting with him, I had thought it would be a great moral support to have somebody known to you. But then I found I was quite nervous, probably with the thought that I was acting opposite a far more experienced actor. Kaka was very helpful, but then I sensed he too wasn’t feeling comfortable coming and telling me how to do the scene if I made a mistake," she said.

Simple Kapadia was a part of the film world for 10 years, during which she worked with Jeetendra in Shakka and Chakravyuha and played supporting roles in Lootmaar, Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, Jeevan Dhaara and Dulha Bikta Hai. Her last acting gig was an item song for Parakh in 1987.

After stepping away from acting, Simple Kapadia tried her hands at costume design and worked for many actors including Sunny Deol, Tabu, Amrita Singh, Sridevi, and Priyanka Chopra. She also won a National Film Award in 1994 for Best Costume Design for Rudaali.

Simple Kapadia was diagnosed with cancer in 2006 and tragically died in November 2009, aged 51.