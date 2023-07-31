Headlines

This superstar debut at 4, became first actress to charge Rs 1 crore for a film, faced sexual abuse, met tragic end

There is no denying the fact that Sridevi’s life has been very inspiring but you would be surprised to know that the actress faced sexual abuse in industry.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Sridevi was the ‘First Female Superstar’ of Indian cinema and she was the first Indian actress to charge Rs 1 crore for a film. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappan, Sridevi started her acting career when she was just 4. Sridevi’s debut film was a mythological cinema name Thunaivan. Sridevi acted in over 300 films and worked with several superstars of Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, etc.

After taking a break from acting for over a decade, Sridevi returned to silver screen in 2012 with English Vinglish. Her comeback proved to be successful and she was enjoying her stardom once again when Sridevi died in February 2018. There is no denying the fact that Sridevi’s life has been very inspiring but you would be surprised to know that the actress faced sexual abuse in industry despite being one of the most successful actresses of her era.

“People think I have experienced nothing but there is a lot I have gone through in life. I was once doing a film, in which the hero was constantly hitting on me. But, when I kept rejecting his advances, the actor became furious. While shooting a song where I was walking ahead and the hero, following me on a jeep, deliberately ran the vehicle over my foot,” Sridevi once said in an interview.

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018 in Dubai. Sridevi was in Dubai to attend her nephew, Mohit Marwah’s wedding, when she was found dead in the bathroom of her hotel room. Sridevi was the recipient of various accolades, including a National Film Award, a Kerala State Film Award, a Nandi Award, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, four Filmfare Awards, including a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and three Filmfare Awards South.

