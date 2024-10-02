Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This superstar's daughter worked as waitress, asked Rani Mukerji for work, later became star, quit films for...

This actress, the daughter of a superstar with a net worth of Rs 115 crores, once asked for work from Rani Mukerji. She started as an assistant to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and later became a successful actress.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 08:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This superstar's daughter worked as waitress, asked Rani Mukerji for work, later became star, quit films for...
The actress who worked as waitress
Actors do have humble beginnings. There are many stars who have done odd jobs before making it big in the film industry. Today we will discuss an actress who is a star kid, the daughter of a superstar, and also a fashionista. 

Today she has a net worth of Rs 115 crores, but there was a phase in her life when she worked as a waitress to survive. Before making it big in Bollywood, she asked for work from Rani Mukerji. 

The actress who worked as a waitress is...

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's daughter, made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Saawariyaa. Despite a flop debut, she went on to win the audience with her performances in Delhi-6, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Thank You, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. 

Before entering films, Sonam worked as a server at a Chinese restaurant while attending the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore. Later, she completed her undergraduate studies at the University of East London.

Sonam asked Rani Mukerji for work? 

Sonam soon returned from university to Mumbai to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his film Black. However not many know that it was Rani Mukerji who gave her the chance to work in this film. In an old interview with Rajeev Masand, Sonam revealed that Rani is a family friend, and she came to meet her in London. At that time, Rani revealed that she's working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Black. Sonam told Rani that she wanted to work with Bhansali, and then she made Sonam meet with Bhansali. 

Sonam Kapoor quit films? 

After marrying businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018, Sonam took a step back from films. Sonam and Anand welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in 2022. On the work front, she made her comeback with Blind (2023).

Read: India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

