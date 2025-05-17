Brandon Lee was to be seen in his breakthrough role as Eric Draven in the supernatural superhero film The Crow (1994), however, all these ambitions came to a startling halt by his accidental death during the film's production.

Bruce Lee, a Hong Kong-American martial artist, actor, filmmaker, and philosopher, is, to this date, regarded as the first global Chinese film star and one of the most influential martial artists in the history of cinema. Bruce Lee sadly died in 1973, aged just 32, leaving behind an unmatched legacy, both professionally and personally. Bruce Lee was married to Linda Emery, with whom he had two kids: one son named Brandon Lee and one daughter named Shannon Lee. Bruce Lee's son, Brandon Lee, walking in his father's footsteps, started an acting career in the late 1980s and soon established himself as a rising action star in the early 1990s.

However, both his career and life were cut short because of an unfortunate accident on the sets of one of his biggest films. Brandon Lee was to be seen in his breakthrough role as Eric Draven in the supernatural superhero film The Crow (1994), however, all these ambitions came to a startling halt by his accidental death during the film's production.

Brandon Lee had almost filmed all his scenes for The Crow when he was fatally wounded by a prop gun on set. On March 31, 1993, Brandon Lee was filming a scene for The Crow in which his character is shot and killed by criminals. The gun that was used for the shot was not properly checked, striking Brandon Lee in the abdomen. The actor was then rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery, however, all attempts went in vain. Brandon Lee was pronounced dead on March 31, 1993, at 1:03 pm, and the shooting was ruled an accident due to negligence.

The Crow was released after his death and became both a critical and commercial success. His career and life drew parallels with his father, Bruce Lee, as the father and son both died young, before the release of their breakthrough films.

One of the most tragic aspects of Brandon Lee's death was that he passed away just 17 days before his wedding. Brandon Lee got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Eliza Hutton, in October 1992. The couple planned to get married on April 17, 1993, just 17 days after Brandon Lee's accidental death.

READ | Four Aamir Khan films, released between 1994 and 2009, were superhits, two emerged as cult classic, one became first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 200 crores, names are..