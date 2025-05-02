The three films we are talking about are Kangan, Afsana, and Inteqam. Of these, Kangan was made three times, and the other two were made twice each. The one actor, common in all these films, was Ashok Kumar, fondly known as Dadamoni.

Many times in Bollywood films are often made with the same name, but today, the three films we are talking about were all made with the same actor. Today, we will tell you about 3 such movies, two of which were made twice each, and one was made 3 times with the same actor with the same name. The three films we are talking about are Kangan, Afsana, and Inteqam. Of these, Kangan was made three times, and the other two were made twice each. The one actor, common in all these films, was Ashok Kumar, fondly known as Dadamoni.

The first time, a film titled Kangan was released in 1939. Leela Chitnis directed this film, and it starred Ashok Kumar in the lead role. The second time, a film named Kangan, starring Ashok Kumar again, was released 20 years later, in 1959. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt's father, Nanabhai Bhatt, starring Nirupa Roy, Ashok Kumar, Poornima, and Nasir Hussain. A third film, titled Kangan, was then released in 1971, starring Mala Sinha, Ashok Kumar, and Sanjeev Kumar. The film was a remake of the 1963 Telugu film Eedu Jodu.

Something similar happened with the film titled 'Inteqam'. Intaqam was first released in 1969. The film directed by R. K. Nayyar, starred Sanjay Khan and Sadhana in the lead, supported by Ashok Kumar and Anju Mahendru, among others. In 1988, director Rajkumar Kohli brought out Inteqam, starring Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri, and Kimmy Katkar, along with Ashok Kumar and Nirupa Roy in lead roles.

This pattern of Ashok Kumar starring in multiple movies with the same name continued with Afsana. The first film titled Afsana was released in 1951. The film marked the directorial debut of B. R. Chopra, and starred Ashok Kumar as twin brothers, starting a trend for such dual roles.

A second film titled Afsana was released in 1966. Directed by Brij, the film starred Ashok Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, and Padmini in the lead roles.

