Anil Kapoor shared how director Subhash Ghai would often give him his lines at the last minute. Anil Kapoor knew that the climax of the scene would be difficult and so he was so nervous that he considered not showing up to film the scene.

Subhash Ghai's film Taal recently celebrated the film's 25th anniversary. Taal, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna, was released in August 1999. Taal proved to be a major commercial success at the domestic and overseas box office. It also became the first Indian film to reach the Top 20 on Variety's box-office list. The film is still remembered for its songs and the amazing work of all the lead actors. However, did you know there was a time when Anil Kapoor was nervous before filming Taal's climax scene? In this scene, Vikrant (Anil Kapoor) tells Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character, Mansi, to choose Akshaye Khanna’s character, Manav, over him. The scene is poignant and redefines how we view love.

But, this beautiful scene was what Anil Kapoor was nervous about shooting. Let us tell you why.

In an event hosted by Radio Nasha, Anil Kapoor shared how director Subhash Ghai would often give him his lines at the last minute. Anil Kapoor knew that the climax of the scene would be difficult and so he was so nervous that he considered not showing up to film the scene. Anil Kapoor got so anxious that he asked actor Padmini Kolhapure to perform reiki on him. "I said I am not going to come on the set," Anil Kapoor said.

Anil Kapoor then shared how one night before the shoot, he called the director and told him that he wouldn't be coming to the set tomorrow as he had yet to receive the script for the climax scene.

Recalling the incident, Anil Kapoor further said, "He knows me so well. He said, ‘Okay don’t come, I’ll wait anyway’. So in the morning, I woke up and I told my wife, ‘I am not going. It’s a very long scene and he will give it at the last moment and I want to do my best’. Then it was 7 am… 8 am… I called Padmini Kolhapure to perform reiki on me. I was so stressed, so anxious, and nervous. She came, she did reiki on me."

This is how Anil Kapoor finally went to shoot the climax of Taal which became a blockbuster hit upon its release. Taal, made on a budget of Rs 11.50 crore, earned over Rs 50 crore at the box office, making it the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 1999.

READ | This actor worked with Shah Rukh, Ranbir, purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC prep, once contemplated suicide after..