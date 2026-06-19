Amitabh Bachchan battles self-doubt, sleepless nights even after decades of success

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he redid part of his work because he felt it could have been better, admitting that the decision left him awake all night questioning the outcome.

Even at 83, Amitabh Bachchan remains his own toughest critic. The legendary actor recently shared that he decided to redo a portion of his work after feeling that his initial performance did not meet his own expectations.

The decision, however, left him restless through the night as he questioned whether the revised version was actually any better.

'I Have Not Been Able To Sleep'

In his latest blog post, Amitabh opened up about the thoughts that kept him awake. Writing in Hindi, he said: "Just a few moments from work. After completing it, I felt it could have been done better. I received permission, so I did it again. Now I don't know whether it turned out better or not. Only those who watch it will be able to tell. I have not been able to sleep because of these thoughts, and before I knew it, it was morning. Congratulations and love to the EF."

The actor's note reflected the perfectionism and commitment that have marked his decades-long career in cinema.

A Glimpse Into His Demanding Schedule

Just days earlier, Amitabh had shared details of his packed work routine, revealing that age has done little to slow him down. "Work is work .. work is work .. work is work .. !!! 12 short films shot today .. 2 still shoots done .. and now working on you," he had written.

He also stressed the importance of staying connected with his fans, whom he lovingly refers to as his "EF" (Extended Family).

".. this process of connecting, without further ado, is the work of the day .. बाकी सब तो चलता रहेगा ! ये रुकना नहीं चाहिए !! (Everything else will keep going on, but this should never stop) studying assiduously, even after days of preparation before the day of work, and never be compromised by circumstances and stance despite the air-conditioned pyjamas!!!! right then... off to bed."

What's Next For Big B?

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the first film released in 2024 and featured the actor as Ashwatthama. His performance received widespread praise, with many viewers and critics highlighting him as one of the film's biggest strengths.

He will reprise the role in the sequel alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

However, Deepika Padukone, who played a pivotal role in the first instalment, will not return for the follow-up. In September 2025, production house Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed that the actor had exited the project.

"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," the production house wrote on X.

Reports have since suggested that Sai Pallavi may join the cast, although the makers are yet to confirm the development officially.

The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is currently under production.