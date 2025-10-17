This superstar actress had extramarital affair with Sanjeev Kumar, slapped him in front of whole film crew due to her husband, then...

Sanjeev Kumar had a brief relationship with Nutan, but the actress slapped him in front of the whole crew while they were shooting the 1970 film Devi. Read on to know why she did so.

Sanjeev Kumar, born Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, never married in his life. He was once involved in a relationship with Hema Malini, but Dharmendra tied the knot with her. Not many people know the fact that the Sholay actor also had a brief affair with Nutan after her marriage with Indian Navy's Lieutenant-Commander Rajnish Bahl in 1959. Their relationship began when Nutan and Sanjeev were shooting their 1970 film Devi, and ended when she slapped him in front of the whole film crew.

The Angoor actor's biographer Hanif Zaveri recalled the entire shocking incident in his interview with Vickey Lalwani. He said, "The affair began during the making of Devi. In fact, the film's director, Madhusudhana Rao, played cupid between them. But the relationship fizzled out soon. One day, Sanjeev Kumar found out that Mr and Mrs Nutan were having an argument at home. So, he called up her husband, Rajnish Bahl, and tried to get him to calm down; it only made matters worse, and Nutan’s husband became angrier."

"Sanjeev Kumar made the gesture in good faith, but her husband became incensed. The next day, just to prove to her husband that she wasn’t having an affair with Sanjeev Kumar, she came to set and slapped him in front of everyone. shooting came to a halt, as both stars went their separate ways. Sanjeev Kumar headed to his friend Aspi Irani’s house on Napeansea Road, and was strictly advised not to breathe a word of it to anyone, especially the press. He didn’t speak about it to anyone ever", Hanif further added sharing that the entire incident was told to him by the Koshish actor's sister.

Sanjeev Kumar and Nutan, who had previously worked in Kalapi in 1966 and Gauri in 1968, never collaborated again. While the two-time National Award-winning actor passed away at the age of 47 due to a massive heart attack in 1985, the seven-time Filmfare Award-winning actress died in 1991 at the age of 54 from from breast cancer.

