This superhit was offered to Bobby Deol, lead actress had director replace him with boyfriend; film earned...

This film was rejected by Preity Zinta. Ayesha Takia was the original choice of it. However, after the movie's release, it proved a turning point in the lead actor's career.

Bobby Deol is among the busiest actors in recent times. The actor is working across different languages, and he's also not leaving any stone unturned in proving his acting skills. In 2000, the Gupt actor suffered a slump, and he even lost a few projects, some crucial ones as well.

Today, we will discuss a film that is considered a modern-day classic. This romantic comedy was praised for its story, performances, and fresh take on romance. This movie proved to be a turning point in the actors' careers, and it is still regarded as one of the finest. This movie was the director's second directorial, and it was also offered to Bobby Deol. However, the actor was replaced by the suggestion of the film's lead actress, and it left him surprised.

The movie from which Bobby Deol was replaced was...

Jab We Met (2007), the iconic romantic comedy was planned with Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta. However, Zinta rejected Imtiaz Ali's film, and then Kareena was signed opposite Bobby. However, as per the reports, Kareena suggested Imtiaz take her then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor opposite him.

In a 2017 interview with HuffPost, Bobby Deol said that he was quietly removed from the film after Kareena, “who didn’t even want to meet Imtiaz,” suggested that they hire Shahid to star opposite her instead. Bobby said that he was taken aback when he discovered that Kareena and Imtiaz had set the project up for themselves, and also brought Shahid in. The Soldier actor said, “I was like, wow. Quite an industry… But I have no hard feelings against him. He is a great director and doing so well. We’re still friends. But I always tell him: ‘Imtiaz, I won’t watch any of your films until you make one with me. That’ll be your best film.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol will soon be seen in Kanguva opposite Suriya. He also has Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline.

