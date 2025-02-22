If Amitabh Bachchan had not rejected the film that was later offered to Anil Kapoor, he would have become the unrivaled king of the box office in 1990. After Aaj Ka Arjun was successful at the box office, Amitabh Bachchan was offered the lead role in Kishen Kanhaiya opposite Madhuri Dixit.

The Indian film industry is not an easy place to survive in. One decision can make or break the fate of any actor or actress. Something similar happened once with none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan who rejected a film that made Anil Kapoor a superstar. The film became such a superhit that it changed the trajectory of both actors' careers. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada starred in Aaj Ka Arjun in 1990. The film became a super hit and only added to Amitabh Bachchan's stardom. Aaj Ka Arjun went on to become the third highest-grossing film of the year, but the megastar made a big mistake that year.

Kishen Kanhaiya was such a hit at the box office that it became the fourth highest-grossing film of that year. In 1990, two of Anil Kapoor's films were included in the top ten highest-grossing movies. Kishen Kanhaiya made Anil Kapoor a superstar and did wonders for his career.

Kishen Kanhaiya, made on a budget of only Rs 2 crore, went on to earn a whopping Rs 8 crore worldwide. Kishen Kanhaiya was directed by Rakesh Roshan and starred Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Madhuri Dixit.

