This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

From Stree to Kantara, there are several Indian films that are based on Indian folklore. However, not each of them could have been a success at the box office. One such film, that flopped despite positive reviews is now all set to come with its sequel.

The film we are talking about was re-released recently and opened to huge numbers making it a success. Thus the makers have announced the sequel to the film. It is none other than Tumbbad.

Tumbbad is an Indian folklore directed by Rahi Anil Barve, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role. The film follows the story of Vinayak Rao’s search for a hidden 20th-century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. The film took almost 21 years to be made and was first decided to be made with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as lead, however, it couldn’t happen for some reasons.

Many producers refused to back the project and later Anand L Rai backed it. During the filming, the production cost went a little over the budget and thus, to make the film happen, Sohum Shah, the lead hero and the producer of the film, sold his property and car for Tumbbad.

However, upon release, despite gaining positive reviews, the film failed at the box office. The film earned only Rs 17.25 crore at the box office worldwide and emerged as a flop. However, recently, the makers re-released the film and it opened to Rs 1.65 crore rupees.

Amid the success of the film, Sohum Shah shared a teaser announcing the sequel of the film which promises to be scarier and more thrilling than the first part. Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Sohum shared a video featuring characters Vinayak Rao and his son Pandurang, with a voiceover from Sohum Shah, saying, "Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega...darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega (Time moves in circles. What happened in the past will return again… The door will reopen)."

The teaser ended with the words, "Pralay, Pralay phir aayega," hinting at a darker and larger-scale sequel. The teaser left the audience excited for the sequel. Talking about Tumbbad 2, Sohum Shah said, “Sohum Shah, the actor, and producer of the film, expressed his excitement: “Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king. With Tumbbad 2, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. Tumbbad 2 will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits.”

