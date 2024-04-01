Twitter
This super flop film had 2 superstars, earned only Rs 1 crore, ended star's career, producer predicted failure when...

This film with two superstars, flopped miserably at the box office and collected only Rs 1 crore at the box office.

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 02:15 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Jackie Shroff in Grahan
Sometimes even an impressive cast is unable to save a movie from sinking at the box office. And when the producer of the film itself predicts the failure of a film, the chances of it working becomes even less. This film we are talking about starred two superstars and was made on a budget of Rs 5 crore. However, even after quite a delay, the film was released and sank at the box office. It is none other than Grahan. 

Grahan is an Indian crime drama film helmed by Shashilal K. Nair, starring Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala (who were the superstars of their time), and Ranghuvaran and follows the story of Parvati, a rape victim who quests for justice and learns that it is not such a simple task. The film was made on a whopping budget of Rs 5 crore and collected only Rs 1.43 crore at the box office. 

The producer of the film already predicted the failure of the film. He was hesitant to release the film with the name Grahan. Upon the release of the film, the producer’s prediction came true and the film couldn’t even collect as much as the budget of the film and was tagged a disaster. 

While Jackie Shroff’s next release, Yaadein also failed at the box office, Manisha Koirala’s next three releases, Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller, Lajja and Moksh, were either average grossers or flops. Her films in 2002 and 2003, Company, Escape from Taliban, and Market were considered average grossers. 

In 2004, the actress moved to New York and decided to get a diploma in filmmaking from New York University after which she produced small-budget films like Paisa Vasool, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, and Anjaane. She then shifted to playing supporting roles in films. Her latest film includes Shehzaada which also starred Kartik Aaryan, and Kriti Sanon and failed at the box office.

