This Sunny Deol film was delayed for many years, was remake of Tamil film, Dharmendra tried to bribe director because..

Sunny Deol made his debut in the film industry with Betaab. This film was a perfect combo of action, emotions, and romance. A year or two after this film, Sunny Deol's next film was to be released. The name of this film was Saveray Wali Gaadi.

The film industry has always been accused of nepotism. Some parents of star kids have never shied away from making extra efforts to make their children successful. However, the children have repaid their efforts, and have become successful themselves, making their parents proud. One such star kid is Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby Deol. Both are sons of superstar Dharmendra.

Dharmendra has made a lot of efforts to launch them in the industry and make them successful. When will both his sons be launched, with which film and with which heroine, all these decisions have been taken by Dharmendra himself. Dharmendra even bribed the director for one of Sunny Deol's films.

When the film was ready, before its release, Dharmendra saw some scenes of the film. But after watching them, Dharmendra was not pleased. He felt that something was lacking in the film. It was after this that he asked the director of the film, Bharathiraja, to add some action scenes to the film. Dharmendra had also offered money from his side for the action scenes but the director of the film was not comfortable with the idea and refused it.

Interestingly, Saveray Wali Gaadi was completed during Betaab but Dharmendra kept delaying its release as he thought the film wouldn't do well and it would harm Sunny Deol's position after the super success of Betaab.

Let us tell you that Poonam Dhillon was seen opposite Sunny Deol in this film released in 1985. Saveray Wali Gaadi also starred Dharmendra in a special appearance as Retired Major Sher Singh. It is a remake of Bharathiraja's Tamil film Kizhakke Pogum Rail.

