Sunny Deol is such an action hero of Bollywood, whose films create a lot of uproar at the box office. Sunny Deol has some great films to his name in which amazing action is seen, and these films have also helped establish him as a superstar in Bollywood. But, do you know there was one Sunny Deol film which took five years to be made and also its lead actress left the film after 10 days of shooting? Despite this, when this film was released at the box office, it proved to be a super hit.

We are talking about Sunny Deol's film Ghatak which was released in 1996. It starred Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, and Danny Denzongpa. Ghatak took 5 years to be made and the reason behind this was the film's director Rajkumar Santoshi. The director of the film was busy with Andaz Apna Apna and Barsaat at the time because of which Ghatak was delayed. For the unversed, Raveena Tandon was the first choice for lead actress, however, after shooting for 10 days, she left the film. After Raveena Tandon's exit, Meenakshi Sheshadri was seen playing the lead role opposite Sunny Deol.

After the release of her film Ghatak, Meenakshi Sheshadri left the film industry to raise her children in the US with her husband.

Sunny Deol's Ghatak was made on a budget of around Rs 6 crore and it went on to earn Rs 32 crore at the box office. It was the second highest-grossing film of 1996. Ghatak was later remade in Telugu as Aapthudu (2004) starring Rajasekhar and Anjala Zaveri.

