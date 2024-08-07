This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol film earned four times more than its budget, and it was remade in three different languages.

Sunny Deol has given some of the biggest hits of the 90s. Gadar star's actioner blockbusters have set examples, and his action sequences and dialogues are still being referred to or even copied in a few movies (read Bol Bachchan, Besharam, Animal). Today we will discuss one of his films which was partly inspired by a Hollywood classic.

In this film, Sunny plays an overlord who fights with powerful people to protect the suppressed, and in his war, he loses his own people. This movie was released in the year when he delivered not one, but two blockbusters. Sunny Deol gave two action bonanza at the big box office, and it strengthened his position as action king.

Sunny Deol's blockbuster which was inspired by Hollywood classic is...

Ziddi (1997), Guddu Dhanoa-directed action drama was partly inspired by the Hollywood classic, The Godfather. In this film, Deva (Sunny Deol) is a threat to corrupt businessmen, politicians and police officials, and he delivers justice to the poor by eradicating the evils. As the movie progresses, he loses his elder brother, and the main culprit behind his brother's murder is his brother-in-law. Deva even loses his younger sister, and throughout the film, he's misunderstood by the law.

Box office collection of Ziddi

Released in cinemas on April 11, 1997, Ziddi opened with a positive reception from critics and audiences. Made in the reported budget of Rs 7.50 crores, the film grossed 32 crores worldwide.

Actors who rejected Ziddi

As per the media reports, Sunny Deol wasn't the first choice of the film. Before Sunny, Mithun Chakraborty was offered the film, but he rejected it. Similarly, Mamta Kulkarni was offered the female lead, but she rejected the offer, and Raveena Tandon replaced her.

Ziddi was remade in...

After the blockbuster success of Ziddi, it was remade in Tamil with Vijaykanth's Dharma, and Bangladeshi Bengali as Shanto Keno Mastan. Reportedly, One Man Army was an unofficial adaptation of Sunny Deol's film.

