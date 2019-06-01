'This story is untrue', Priyanka Chopra rubbishes reports of meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Twitter page and rubbished the reports of gifting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie.

From the past few months, it has been reported that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and 'Duchess of Sussex' Meghan Markle are not on good terms. While reports also suggest that they have patched things up as well. A few weeks back, Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed a baby and named him Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. The recent report suggested that PeeCee along with her husband Nick Jonas visited the royal baby and showered him with gifts. It was said that the couple bought gifts from Tiffany for Archie.

However, Priyanka shut down all the rumours by tweeting against the report. She quote tweeted The Sun's tweet and wrote, "While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often."

Check out the tweet below:

While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019

Well, that puts an end to all the rumours!

The Sun's source also said, "They (Priyanka and Nick) thought baby Archie was just adorable and Meg (Meghan) is loving her new life. She looked fantastic and has taken to life as a mum swimmingly." The international website went on to state that one of the gifts was a bubble blower.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and is slated to release on October 11, 2019. She also has an Indo-US film alongside Mindy Kaling.