At IFFI 2024, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed an interesting trivia related to his iconic crime drama Parinda.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda is an iconic crime drama Bollywood has ever produced. The Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, and Nana Patekar-starrer is a hard-hitting, violent film that set a benchmark in this genre. The journey of this film is even more entertaining than the film. Parinda proved to be a milestone in Vidhu and Jackie's careers. Before this film, Vidhu was not getting a distributor for his previous mystery drama Khamosh. Jackie was not considered to be a 'wooden actor'. Parinda gave a new boost to their dwindling professional lives.

For his performance as a loner, elder brother Kishen, Jackie won the Best Actor Filmfare award. However, it's interesting to know that he wasn't the first choice for the role. Vidhu Vinod Chopra made a shocking revelation at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), and revealed that Kishen was supposed to be played by the leading star of his previous film, Khamosh- Naseeruddin Shah.

Why did Naseeruddin Shah reject Parinda?

At IFFI, Vidhu revealed that when he was discussing Parinda with Naseer, the actor was accompanied by his well-wisher. After narrating the film to Shah, the well wishes asked Vidhu, why his character Kishen doesn't have a female lead. Vidhu replied that since he's a loner, he won't be having a lady luck with him. Then the well-wisher further questioned why Anil Kapoor's character Karan has a heroine? This irked Vidhu, but he tackled him well. At last, the person accompanying Shah suggested that he should have a female lead, and then Vidhu lost it. Vidhu slammed Naseer's well-wisher saying, "You don't anything about cinema, you're bullsh**t." This left Naseeruddin angry and he argued with Vidhu saying that he couldn't insult his well-wisher. Their argument ended with Naseerddin announcing his exit from the project and he said that Jackie won't be able to justify the role. Vidhu took this as a challenge and decided to give him the role of Kishen. Rest is history. IFFI 2024 is happening in Goa. The film festival will take place from November 20 to 28.

