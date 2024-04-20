Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Don't have any comment': White House mum on reports of Israeli strikes in Iran

Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor gets bail after four years in bank fraud case

Barmer Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

This star once lived in garage, earned Rs 51 as first salary; now charges Rs 5 crore per film, is worth Rs 335 crore

'Our next response will be at maximum level if...': Iran issues dire warning for Israel amid tensions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Barmer Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

DC vs SRH IPL match in Delhi today: Police issue traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

AI imagines if Spider-Man No Way Home was made in Bollywood 

7 smallest snakes in the world

10 unseen pics of space captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

This star once lived in garage, earned Rs 51 as first salary; now charges Rs 5 crore per film, is worth Rs 335 crore

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This star once lived in garage, earned Rs 51 as first salary; now charges Rs 5 crore per film, is worth Rs 335 crore

This actor, who once worked in a drilling film, now owns a fleet of luxurious cars and a 100-acre farmhouse.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 08:21 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Dharmendra (Image: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Indian actors like Rajinikanth,  Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and more used to do odd jobs before making it big in the industry. One such actor, who had no connections with the film industry, used to live in a garage and later went on to rule the industry. 

The star we are talking about has given several hits and blockbusters and is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. After facing his share of struggle, the actor now lives a luxurious life. He is none other than Dharmendra. 

Dharmendra revealed during his appearance in Indian Idol, that when he came to Mumbai, he didn’t have a proper home and thus used to live in a garage. Not only this, to survive in Mumbai, he used to work in a drilling firm. He said, “In my earlier days, I used to live in a garage because I didn't have a proper home in Mumbai. To survive in Mumbai, I worked in a drilling firm where I was paid Rs 200, and to earn some extra money I used to do overtime.” 

Well, the actor made his big screen debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. The film failed to perform well at the box office and went largely unnoticed.  Dharmendra revealed on Dance Deewane that he signed the film for only Rs 51 and said, “I was called in the producer’s cabin. There were three cabins, and I sat in the middle one. I was contemplating, how much would they pay me for the film. Each of them took out Rs 17 from their pockets, there were three of them, and they offered me Rs 51. I still consider that amount lucky for me!”

The actor then gave a number of successful films like  Shola Aur Shabnam, Mohan Kumar's Anpadh, and Bimal Roy's Bandini, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. He also starred in blockbusters like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Phool Aur Patthar which made him a star in the industry. He later got the nickname of He-Man of Bollywood.

The actor continues to impress the audience with his work. He was seen in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which went on to be a superhit film, and his performance was also appreciated by the audience. Not only this, the actor was also recently seen in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor and the film was a box office success. 

According to reports, Dharmendra charges Rs 5 crore per film, making him one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Not only this, he reportedly has a net worth of Rs 335 crore and owns a 100-acre  farmhouse in Lonavla. The actor leads a luxurious life and even his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are Bollywood stars. Last year, both of their films, Gadar 2 and Animal created new records and broke several old box office records.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Donuru Ananya Reddy, who secured AIR 3 in UPSC CSE 2023, calls Virat Kohli her inspiration, says…

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 public review: Netizens call Dibakar Banerjee's 'bold, raunchy' film a 'cinematic masterpiece'

Major setback for CSK as star player ruled out of IPL 2024, replacement announced

Meet man who once lived in Mumbai chawl, built Rs 11.63 lakh crore company, not Dhirubhai Ambani

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni's massive record, becomes 2nd player to....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement