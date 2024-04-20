This star once lived in garage, earned Rs 51 as first salary; now charges Rs 5 crore per film, is worth Rs 335 crore

This actor, who once worked in a drilling film, now owns a fleet of luxurious cars and a 100-acre farmhouse.

Many Indian actors like Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and more used to do odd jobs before making it big in the industry. One such actor, who had no connections with the film industry, used to live in a garage and later went on to rule the industry.

The star we are talking about has given several hits and blockbusters and is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. After facing his share of struggle, the actor now lives a luxurious life. He is none other than Dharmendra.

Dharmendra revealed during his appearance in Indian Idol, that when he came to Mumbai, he didn’t have a proper home and thus used to live in a garage. Not only this, to survive in Mumbai, he used to work in a drilling firm. He said, “In my earlier days, I used to live in a garage because I didn't have a proper home in Mumbai. To survive in Mumbai, I worked in a drilling firm where I was paid Rs 200, and to earn some extra money I used to do overtime.”

Well, the actor made his big screen debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. The film failed to perform well at the box office and went largely unnoticed. Dharmendra revealed on Dance Deewane that he signed the film for only Rs 51 and said, “I was called in the producer’s cabin. There were three cabins, and I sat in the middle one. I was contemplating, how much would they pay me for the film. Each of them took out Rs 17 from their pockets, there were three of them, and they offered me Rs 51. I still consider that amount lucky for me!”

The actor then gave a number of successful films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Mohan Kumar's Anpadh, and Bimal Roy's Bandini, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. He also starred in blockbusters like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Phool Aur Patthar which made him a star in the industry. He later got the nickname of He-Man of Bollywood.

The actor continues to impress the audience with his work. He was seen in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which went on to be a superhit film, and his performance was also appreciated by the audience. Not only this, the actor was also recently seen in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor and the film was a box office success.

According to reports, Dharmendra charges Rs 5 crore per film, making him one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Not only this, he reportedly has a net worth of Rs 335 crore and owns a 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavla. The actor leads a luxurious life and even his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are Bollywood stars. Last year, both of their films, Gadar 2 and Animal created new records and broke several old box office records.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.