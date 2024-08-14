Twitter
'Fund cited by Hindenburg not...': Mauritius FSC denies offshore fund allegations against SEBI Chief

Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

Where is UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi now? Find out her current posting

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: 'A lot of people opposed me when…'

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

This star kid, who started career with flops, has now become one of the leading actresses in Bollywood.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 08:22 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film
Shraddha Kapoor
Star kids like Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan among others have won the hearts of the audience with their performances. Another such star kid, who started career with flps, has now become one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. 

The actress we are talking about rejected Salman Khan's film and later just one hit film changed her life. She now leads a luxurious lifestyle and is a part of two film franchises. She is none other than Shraddha Kapoor. 

Shraddha Kapoor is the son of Bollywood's star villain Shakti Kapoor. Shraddha did her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School and at the age of 15, she shifted to the American School of Bombay where she was schoolmates with Tiger Shroff and Athiya Shetty. At the age of 17, Salman Kha offered her a role in one of his film productions, however, she rejected it as she wanted to study. 

She enrolled in Boston University to major in psychology. While studying she also worked in a coffee shop for $40, however, she left in her first year to appear in her debut film Teen Patti after being discovered on Facebook. The film though starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley, and R Madhavan, failed to perform well at the box office. Her next film Luv Ka The End was also a flop. However, with her third film, she established herself as a star. 

The actress featured as the lead in Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and left everyone impressed with her acting skills in the film. After this, there was no looking back for her. She went on to give several hits and blockbusters including Stree, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, and more. She is now one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. 

The actress reportedly charges Rs 15 crore per film and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. She lives in a sea-facing house which is reportedly worth Rs 60 crore. According to reports, her net worth is over Rs 120 crore. 

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is awaiting the release of her horror comedy film Stree 2. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee among others in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15. 

