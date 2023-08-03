Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

This star kid, daughter of superstar, left films after marrying India's highest tax payer; can you recognise her?

Here's all you need to know about the star kid who left films after marriage.

DNA Web Team

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

The little kid who is there in this black and white photo is the daughter of a 70’s superstar. She debuted in Bollywood with veteran actor Dharmendra’s son, Bobby Deol in 1995 and though the movie performed well at the box office, the actress’s career was short-lived. 

The star kid also worked in Telugu film starring Rana Daggubati, however, she left acting after she got married to India’s highest taxpayers and became a writer. If you haven’t still figured it out, she is none other than Twinkle Khanna. 

Born in Mumbai, Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Bobby Deol in Barsaat and then the next year, she went on to star with Ajay Devgn in Raj Kanwar’s action film Jaan which was a box-office hit. 

In 1997, Two films by the actress, titled, Uff! Yeh Mohabbat and Itihaas failed to perform well at the box office and her only release in 1998, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, which featured her as Salman Khan's love interest, was a box office success.

Twinkle starred in two films with Akshay Kumar namely International Khiladi and Zulmi in 1999 and both failed to perform at the box office. She further worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah,  Aamir Khan in Mela, Saif Ali Khan in Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, and Govinda in Joru Ka Ghulam. However, the actress quit acting in 2001 after marrying Akshay Kumar. 

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar met for the first time during a photo session for Filmfare and fell in love during the making of International Khiladi and Zulmi in 1998-1999. The couple tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and have a son Aarav and daughter Nitara. The actor is the highest taxpayer of India with Rs 29 crore tax. 

After quitting acting, Twinkle Khanna opened her own interior design store in Crawford Market, Mumbai, called The White Window, in partnership with her longtime friend Gurlein Manchanda in 2002. Although she doesn’t hold a professional degree, she worked with an architect for two years to know the procedure. She did interiors for Rani Mukerji’s, Reemma Sen’s Tabu’s house, and Kareena Kapoor’s Bandra flat. Khanna has also endorsed and designed Supertech's ORB project in Noida and another residential project in Pune.

Not only this, but she is also a co-founder of Grazing Goat Pictures and has co-produced the films Tees Maar Khan and Patiala House. Later in 2016, Twinkle launched her own production house Mrs. Funnybones Movies which produced Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte-starrer Pad Man and the film went on to win the 2018 National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

In 2015, she released her first non-fictional book titled ‘Mrs Funnybones which became a bestseller leading Twinkle Khanna to become India’s highest-selling woman writer in 2015. Her other novel, Pyjamas Are Forgiving (Juggernaut Books, 2018) made her the highest-selling female author in India in 2018 as per Nielsen BookScan India. 

Twinkle Khanna’s father, Rajesh Khanna was a superstar and her mother Dimple Kapadia recently impressed everyone with her performance in the series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. While quitting the films, she cited the reason that she didn’t enjoy the acting profession and is now doing quite well as a film producer and writer.

Read Twinkle Khanna drops romantic video with Akshay Kumar, says 'love makes for a great canape but....'

