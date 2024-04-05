This star kid was once mistaken to be beggar, is now more popular than Aishwarya Rai, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Twitter
This actress, who was once mistaken to be a beggar, got money for dancing, is now more popular than top Indian actresses.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 06:53 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Sara Ali Khan
There have been several instances when stars like Dev Anand, and Rajinikanth were mistaken to be cab drivers, beggar respectively. Another star kid who was once mistaken to be a beggar is now one of Bollywood's top actresses.

The actress we are talking about comes from a family of superstars. who have ruled Bollywood at their time and now she is impressing the audience with her performances. She has now become more popular than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nayanthara. She is none other than Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan revealed in an interview that when she was a child and while she was out shopping with her parents, she started dancing on the street and people mistook her for a beggar and gave her money. She said, "I was outside with my brother, who was in a pram, and we were with our help. It was the three of us outside. I started dancing. People stopped to give me money because they thought I was begging. I kept it. I realized, ‘Paise mil rahe hai, kuch bhi kar lo, karte raho (I’m getting money for doing anything, so I might as well keep at it)!’ I started dancing more and more." 

Later, when Saif and Amrita came and their help informed them that the passersby found Sara to be cute and gave her money, Amrita reacted like any typical parent ever. Sara shared, “My mother was like, ‘Cute nahi, yeh bhikharan lagi, isliye paise de diye!’ (not cute, she is looking like a beggar and that's why people gave her money).”

The actress made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath and since then has given many hit films like Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Simmba among others. She enjoys a huge fan following not only because of her onscreen work but also for her jolly and humble nature. The actress is more popular than some of the top Indian actresses on social media. Sara has 45.3  million followers on Instagram which is much more than that of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (13.8 million), Nayanthara (8 million), Samantha Ruth Prabhu (33.9 million), and Kiara Advani (34.5 million). 

Not only this, the actress reportedly charges over Rs 3 crore per film and has a whopping net worth of Rs 41 crore. Meanwhile, she will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Ali Fazal along with others, and is scheduled to hit the theatres this year. 

