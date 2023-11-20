This star kid gave one of Bollywood's biggest flops, lost Rs 100 crore, cut fees by Rs 35 crore for next project

This popular actor, a star kid, saw loss of Rs 100 crore in one ambitious film last year, and is now slashing his fees by Rs 35 crore for his next.

Actors rarely ever reduced their fees unless they are faced with career downturn. But there is an example of a current actor – son of a famous actor no less – who has reduced his fees despite delivering two hgh-grossing films back-to-back. The person is Ranbir Kapoor, who bounced back from the failure of Shamshera with Brahmastra and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, but is still slicing his fees by 50% for Animal.

The star kid with the Rs 100 crore loss making flop

2022 saw the release of Ranbir’s most ambitious action drama Shamshera. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film was a massive flop, losing an estimated Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film had a massive budget of Rs 150 crore and only grossed Rs 63 crore worldwide (net around Rs 50 crore).

How Ranbir Kapoor rebounded after Shamshera’s failure

But the box office failure of Shamshera did not keep Ranbir down. The actor was next seen in the sci-fi fantasy film Brahmastra Part One, which heralded the beginning of the Astraverse. The Ayan Mukerji film grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. However, the film was not a clean hit due to its inflated budget. But Ranbir had a good start to 2023 with the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It became the first Hindi rom com to gross over Rs 200 crore in years, bringing Ranbir back to form at the box office.

Why Ranbir Kapoor cut his fees by Rs 35 crore for Animal

Ranbir will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s revenge drama Animal. According to a Pinkvilla report, Ranbir reduced his fees for Animal by 50% in order to help the producers increase the film’s production value. The portal quoted sources saying that Ranbir brought down his fees from Rs 70 crore to Rs 35 crore for the film, freeing the extra cash for producer Bhushan Kumar to invest in the film’s production budget. However, Ranbir took a share in the film’s profits in exchange for cutting down his fees. So if the film makes money, the actor stands to earn much more than his flat Rs 70 crore fees. This is the first time Ranbir is following the profit-sharing model that many senior actors, including the three Khans, have followed for over a decade now. Animal, which also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, releases in theatres on December 1.