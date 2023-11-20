This star kid gave one of Bollywood's biggest flops, lost Rs 100 crore, cut fees by Rs 35 crore for next project

Headlines

Unbeatable deals on Cricket bats exclusively on Amazon

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

Buy Protein Shakers Under Rs 1,000

Get top deals on badminton rackets

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Achieved our first breakthrough, say officials as 6-inch wide pipe reaches workers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Studies on Neuroprotective Potential of IGF-1 DES Peptide

Unbeatable deals on Cricket bats exclusively on Amazon

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

Top World Cup 2023 viral moments

9 ways of weight loss without exercise

9 glamorous mother-daughter duos of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

Watch: Arijit Singh sings unreleased song In Raahon Mein from The Archies during live concert, video goes viral

This superstar got Rs 50 as first pay, now owns private jet, is richer than Tom Cruise, earns...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This star kid gave one of Bollywood's biggest flops, lost Rs 100 crore, cut fees by Rs 35 crore for next project

This popular actor, a star kid, saw loss of Rs 100 crore in one ambitious film last year, and is now slashing his fees by Rs 35 crore for his next.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actors rarely ever reduced their fees unless they are faced with career downturn. But there is an example of a current actor – son of a famous actor no less – who has reduced his fees despite delivering two hgh-grossing films back-to-back. The person is Ranbir Kapoor, who bounced back from the failure of Shamshera with Brahmastra and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, but is still slicing his fees by 50% for Animal.

The star kid with the Rs 100 crore loss making flop

2022 saw the release of Ranbir’s most ambitious action drama Shamshera. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film was a massive flop, losing an estimated Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film had a massive budget of Rs 150 crore and only grossed Rs 63 crore worldwide (net around Rs 50 crore).

How Ranbir Kapoor rebounded after Shamshera’s failure

But the box office failure of Shamshera did not keep Ranbir down. The actor was next seen in the sci-fi fantasy film Brahmastra Part One, which heralded the beginning of the Astraverse. The Ayan Mukerji film grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. However, the film was not a clean hit due to its inflated budget. But Ranbir had a good start to 2023 with the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It became the first Hindi rom com to gross over Rs 200 crore in years, bringing Ranbir back to form at the box office.

Why Ranbir Kapoor cut his fees by Rs 35 crore for Animal

Ranbir will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s revenge drama Animal. According to a Pinkvilla report, Ranbir reduced his fees for Animal by 50% in order to help the producers increase the film’s production value. The portal quoted sources saying that Ranbir brought down his fees from Rs 70 crore to Rs 35 crore for the film, freeing the extra cash for producer Bhushan Kumar to invest in the film’s production budget. However, Ranbir took a share in the film’s profits in exchange for cutting down his fees. So if the film makes money, the actor stands to earn much more than his flat Rs 70 crore fees. This is the first time Ranbir is following the profit-sharing model that many senior actors, including the three Khans, have followed for over a decade now. Animal, which also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, releases in theatres on December 1.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This young entrepreneur hosts Bollywood stars and cricketers at his expensive parties, is reportedly dating Nysa Devgan

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

GOMDORI Project Propels E-commerce Evolution with India Expansion and Web3 Integration

Don new pair of sunglasses, get amazing deals only on Amazon

'Silence in stadium...': Cummins after Australia beat India to win ODI World Cup 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE