This star kid is the first to appear on Times Square, it’s not Suhana, Janhvi, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi, her parents are...

This star kid is the first to appear on Times Square, it’s not Suhana, Janhvi, Sara Ali Khan

Sitara, the daughter of South superstar, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, has created history by becoming the first star kid to appear on New York’s iconic Times Square.

It is to be noted that 11-year-old Sitara has already appeared in some songs and advertisements. Now, Sitara has made Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, who was once an actress, proud by appearing on New York’s Times Square billboard.

Sitara is the face of a jewelry brand and she was featured on Times Square as part of an advertisement campaign launched by the brand.

Mahesh Babu is super happy of his daughter’s achievement and he took to Instagram to share some photos of Sitara’s memorable moment on Times Square. Sitara is wearing well-crafted jewellery in the photos and is looking very pretty.

“Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my fire cracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!!" wrote Mahesh Babu.

“Look who just made her debut on the Times Square! Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud I am of you! @sitaraghattamaneni Watching your dreams come true is the most incredible feeling. Keep shining, my superstar! @sitaraghattamaneni,” wrote Namrata Shirodkar.

Sitara is without doubt a very popular star kid and she has 1.3 million followers on social media. Sitara made her debut with his father Mahesh Babu in the dance video, Penny song. She has also given voice-over to baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the film, Frozen 2.