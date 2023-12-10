Headlines

This star kid earned Rs 100 as first salary, received over 30000 marriage proposals after debut film, is now worth Rs...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

Bollywood stars today charge a whopping amount as high as Rs 100 crore for their roles in the movies. However, many of the stars started with a mere salary of Rs 50 or Rs 100. Over time, the Bollywood actor has increased their fees. One such actor who received Rs 100 as his first salary is now one of the richest actors in the industry. 

The actor we are talking about made a blockbuster debut and captivated the audience with his performance. He has given some of the blockbuster movies to the industry and enjoys a huge fan following. He is not only known for his acting but also for his dancing skills. He is none other than Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan started his journey as a child artist. He first got an opportunity to feature in a dance number along with Jeetendra in Aasha. He was just 6 at that time and for his stint, he received Rs 100 as his first salary. He then featured in small roles in movies like Aap Ke Deewane, Aas Paas, Aasra Pyaar Da, and Bhagwaan Dada. 

Well, after his stint as a child actor, he made his debut in Bollywood in one of his father's directorials, and the film turned out to be a blockbuster. He made his debut in the film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000 and the film collected Rs 78.93 crore worldwide. Well, the audience well-appreciated Hrithik Roshan's performance in the film, and the girls went mad over him. He became the new heartthrob. The girls fell in love with the blue-eyed boy so much so that, he received 30000 marriage proposals after the film. However, in less than 11 months, he married his long-time girlfriend, Sussanne Khan, breaking millions of hearts. 

In 23 years, the actor has given several blockbusters like War, Krrish 3, Krrish, and Dhoom 2 and has become one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry. The actor charges up to Rs 100 crore per film and not only this, he is the second richest actor in India after Shah Rukh Khan. According to Siasat Daily, Hrithik has a whopping net worth of Rs 34,20 crore. 

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie titled Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25. Recently, the makers released the teaser of the film which gave a glimpse into some of the nail-biting aerial stunts in the film and the sizzling romance between Deepika and Hrithik leaving fans excited for the film. 

