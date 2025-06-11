SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 is among the most anticipated releases, and now the Rs 1000 crore film became bigger by the addition of this Bollywood star.

SS Rajamouli, one of India's biggest filmmakers, will soon be bringing his another visual extravaganza, SSMB29, with Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu. The movie is undoubtedly among the most awaited films, and it seems like the father-son duo, Rajamouli and writer Vijendra Prasad, are all set to hit another bullseye. The upcoming movie has just got bigger and better because another actor, a promising star, has reportedly joined the action-adventure.

The actor who joins SSMB28 is..

R Madhavan is the latest entrant in the ambitious film. As per the news reports, Madhavan heard the script, his role, and he agreed to become a part of this film. However, Madhavan wasn't the original choice for the role.

For SSMB28, R Madhavan replaced...

Reportedly, Nana Patekar was the original choice to play Mahesh Babu's father. Rajamouli went to the Krantiveer actor's farmhouse in Pune, and narrated him the script. Despite getting Rs 20 crore for the role, Nana rejected the film because he didn't like the role. And that's how Madhavan replaced the Ab Tak Chhappan actor.