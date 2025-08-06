Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financial barriers

'Player of the Series' Shubman Gill gets THIS bottle of wine, it's price will shock you, it costs Rs...

'Not going to call Trump, will call PM Modi': Brazil's president's BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariff threats

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother breaks down after shots fired at late singer’s...: 'Wound on our soul'

BCCI plans roadmap for 2027 ODI World Cup; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's roles to be decided

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders demolition of...bars classes in...

Janhvi Kapoor turns bride for Masaba Gupta's new collection: 'Sridevi vibes'

RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra's BIG statement amid Trump's tariff threats, says, 'Don't see major impact unless...'

This star lost his mansion and business, was homeless, sold carpets for a living, then made biggest film of Amitabh Bachchan's career, his name is..., movie was..

At least 60 workers trapped, 2 dead in major accident in Chattisgarh's Bilaspur after NTPC's 60 tonne tank falls, rescue operation underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financial barriers

Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financi

'Player of the Series' Shubman Gill gets THIS bottle of wine, it's price will shock you, it costs Rs...

'Player of the Series' Shubman Gill gets THIS bottle of wine, it's price will sh

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders demolition of...bars classes in...

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders de

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…

Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox

5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets

5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

This star lost his mansion and business, was homeless, sold carpets for a living, then made biggest film of Amitabh Bachchan's career, his name is..., movie was..

What was the budget of Sholay? Made with a budget of Rs 3 crore, Sholay changed the trajectory of Hindi cinema. The film, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan, among others, became the biggest Hindi film at the time.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 03:07 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This star lost his mansion and business, was homeless, sold carpets for a living, then made biggest film of Amitabh Bachchan's career, his name is..., movie was..
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Sholay.

TRENDING NOW

Indian cinema started taking shape over 100 years ago, but it became a cultural phenomenon in the 1940s, after India gained independence. A lot of filmmakers, actors, and music directors, among others at this time, were still struggling to find their footing in the industry. Many of these artists had just arrived in Mumbai after Partition to make a living. One such producer was GP Sippy, the man behind one of the most iconic films of India, Sholay.

Who is GP Sippy, the producer of Sholay? 

GP Sippy belonged to an affluent family in Karachi, but his family had to flee Bombay almost overnight after the Partition. Like many others, the Sippy family also lost all their wealth in the process, including their mansion and business. When GP Sippy arrived in Mumbai, he dreamt of reliving all the luxuries again, which he once experienced in Karachi. 

Initially, after arriving in Mumbai (then Bombay), GP Sippy was homeless. As per a New York Times report, to make a living, GP Sippy sold carpets and, after saving money, started a restaurant. Nothing worked in his favour until one day, he saw an incomplete under-construction house in Colaba, Bombay, and decided to buy it. This led to GP Sippy starting a construction business. GP Sippy saw some success with this business venture when someone suggested that he should start investing in the movies, and so he made his first film, Sazaa, in 1953.

How did GP Sippy go from being a carpet seller to Sholay's producer? 

GP Sippy soon entered the movie business and got a tag of a B-grade producer. He also tried his hand at acting and directing; however, nothing worked as he had hoped. Soon, his son Ramesh Sippy joined him, who was back in the UK, studying at the London School of Economics. GP Sippy asked his son to take the reins of the business. Under Ramesh Sippy's leadership, the company produced films like Andaz and Seeta Aur Geeta. However, their luck completely changed after the 1965 film Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. 

What was the budget of Sholay?

Made with a budget of Rs 3 crore, Sholay changed the trajectory of Hindi cinema. The film, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan, among others, became the biggest Hindi film at the time. Sholay ran at the cinemas for five years and gave GP Sippy and Ramesh Sippy a legendary status within the industry. GP Sippy died in 2007 at 93.

READ | Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence amid dating rumours with Dhanush, says she believes in..: 'I don't like to constantly...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Saiyaara OTT release: When, where to watch Mohit Suri's film starring Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda
Saiyaara OTT release: When, where to watch Mohit Suri's film starring Ahaan
Did Donald Trump negotiate ceasefire between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan? A look at fun banter between veterans
Did Donald Trump negotiate ceasefire between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan?
Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals
Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight at WCL finals
Aamir Khan rents 4 swanky apartments in Bandra, here’s how much he’s paying per month
Aamir Khan rents 4 swanky apartments in Bandra, here’s how much he’s paying
Farhan Akhtar reacts to Aanand L Rai vs Eros debate over Raanjhanaa-AI controversy: 'My loyalty lies with...'
Farhan Akhtar on Aanand L Rai vs Eros debate over Raanjhanaa-AI controversy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…
Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious
Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people
Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox
5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient that keeps cravings away
Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient
Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on
6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE