This star lost his mansion and business, was homeless, sold carpets for a living, then made biggest film of Amitabh Bachchan's career, his name is..., movie was..

Indian cinema started taking shape over 100 years ago, but it became a cultural phenomenon in the 1940s, after India gained independence. A lot of filmmakers, actors, and music directors, among others at this time, were still struggling to find their footing in the industry. Many of these artists had just arrived in Mumbai after Partition to make a living. One such producer was GP Sippy, the man behind one of the most iconic films of India, Sholay.

Who is GP Sippy, the producer of Sholay?

GP Sippy belonged to an affluent family in Karachi, but his family had to flee Bombay almost overnight after the Partition. Like many others, the Sippy family also lost all their wealth in the process, including their mansion and business. When GP Sippy arrived in Mumbai, he dreamt of reliving all the luxuries again, which he once experienced in Karachi.

Initially, after arriving in Mumbai (then Bombay), GP Sippy was homeless. As per a New York Times report, to make a living, GP Sippy sold carpets and, after saving money, started a restaurant. Nothing worked in his favour until one day, he saw an incomplete under-construction house in Colaba, Bombay, and decided to buy it. This led to GP Sippy starting a construction business. GP Sippy saw some success with this business venture when someone suggested that he should start investing in the movies, and so he made his first film, Sazaa, in 1953.

How did GP Sippy go from being a carpet seller to Sholay's producer?

GP Sippy soon entered the movie business and got a tag of a B-grade producer. He also tried his hand at acting and directing; however, nothing worked as he had hoped. Soon, his son Ramesh Sippy joined him, who was back in the UK, studying at the London School of Economics. GP Sippy asked his son to take the reins of the business. Under Ramesh Sippy's leadership, the company produced films like Andaz and Seeta Aur Geeta. However, their luck completely changed after the 1965 film Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

What was the budget of Sholay?

Made with a budget of Rs 3 crore, Sholay changed the trajectory of Hindi cinema. The film, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan, among others, became the biggest Hindi film at the time. Sholay ran at the cinemas for five years and gave GP Sippy and Ramesh Sippy a legendary status within the industry. GP Sippy died in 2007 at 93.

