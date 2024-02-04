This star filmmaker was to direct Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra replaced him because…

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is celebrating 100 days of 12th Fail in theatres. The film recieved a thunderous response from the audience, and even after its OTT release, it continued its theatrical run. However, do you know that before Vidhu Vinod Chopra, another star director was to direct the film?

Yes, Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently revealed that he asked another star filmmaker, Rajkumar Hirani, to direct 12th Fail and he principally agreed but then Vidhu Vinod Chopra got inspired while writing the script and decided to do direct it himself.

During a special event to celebrate the success of the film, the filmmaker was asked by lyricist Swanand Kirkire about how the process truly began, to which the filmmaker replied, “The book was called 12th Fail. Being who I am, I told him if I read, I will take two days because I am a slow reader, and if I find it ‘bakwaas’ then you will have to publish that as well! He started laughing and requested if I could send the book to few people, like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and others, and I sent it.”

He added that Rajkumar Hirani agreed to direct the film if he would write the script and said, “After six months, he came with the printed book. I saw that Sachin Tendulkar had written highly of it behind its cover and so did Raju Hirani. I called Raju and asked him about it, he exclaimed, ‘Sir, aapne book nahi padi?’ I said no! He told me, ‘Sir please read, it is a movie!’ Back then, I wasn’t in the mood to make a film. I asked him if he would make it, so Raju told me he was already writing a film but if I wrote the film, he would direct it. I was ok with this.”

Vidhu Vinod Chopra then fell in love with the story while writing and later Vikrant Massey inspired him to direct the film. He said, “While I was writing, I fell in love with the script! I told Raju that I can’t work with these actors and even they can’t work with me, thoda mushkil hai. Then he was the one who suggested Vikrant. I had seen his A Death in the Gunj and I really liked him. I stay three hours away from Mumbai, and he came there for two-three days.”

He added, “I remember in my study, I was figuring out the first shot. I wondered how would he play a young guy in the initial portions of the film. Then he went into a child pose–I hope we have footage of that–and it is exactly the first shot of the film, when he is cheating. This actor inspired me to direct this film.”

12th Fail also starred Medha Shankr and Anant Vijay Joshi along with others in key roles and emerged a commercial as well as critical success. The film is based on the life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi.