Bollywood

Bollywood

This star failed in school, worked as errand boy at 15, shared home with 24 people; is now worth Rs 2500 crore

From being an errand boy to becoming one of India’s top actors, this actor's journey has never been easy.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Sep 18, 2024

This star failed in school, worked as errand boy at 15, shared home with 24 people; is now worth Rs 2500 crore
Image credit:Twitter
We never know how life can change. Today, we'll talk about an actor who started as an errand boy at a travel agency at 15, earning just Rs150. He also worked as a waiter at a hotel during his struggle days. Now, he is one of the richest actors in India.

We are talking about Akshay Kumar, who is now one of the highest-paid actors in India. He has worked incredibly hard to reach where he is today. From being an errand boy to becoming one of India’s top actors, his journey has never been easy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Akshay Kumar

Early life:

He attended Don Bosco High School in Matunga when he was young and began learning karate there. However, Akshay had little interest in academics and even admitted in an interview that he failed in the 7th grade. During a conversation with ANI, he shared that after his failure, his father asked him, “Tu banna kya chahta hai? (What do you want to be?)” to which he replied, “Hero banna chahta hun (I want to be a hero).”

Shared home with 24 people

Reflecting on his childhood, he said, “We were 24 people living in the same house in Chandni Chowk. We all slept in the same room. In the morning, when we woke up for exercise, everyone would jump over one another to get out.” The rent for their home was just Rs 100.

Worked as an errand boy, waiter

In an interview with Curly Tales, Akshay revealed that his first salary was just Rs 150. He stated, “I received my first paycheck when I was working with a travel agency in Calcutta.” When Tiger asked if he was an errand boy, Akshay replied, “Yes, an errand boy.” He said, “My salary there was between Rs 150 to Rs 200.”

He started at Guru Nanak Khalsa College but dropped out, finding his studies uninteresting. With his father's support, he went to Thailand to pursue martial arts, spending five years there and mastering Muay Thai while working as a chef and waiter. Raised with his sister, Alka Bhatia, Akshay Kumar revealed his desire to become an actor during his teenage years. After Thailand, he worked in various places, at a travel agency in Calcutta, as a hotel chef in Dhaka, and selling Kundan jewelry in Delhi. Upon returning to Bombay, he began teaching martial arts.

Film career

Akshay Kumar's screen debut was in the film Aaj, where he appeared as a karate instructor under his birth name, Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. He later adopted the name Akshay Kumar, inspired by Kumar Gaurav's character in a film, changing his name to Akshay Hari Om Bhatia.

His big break came unexpectedly when he missed a flight for an ad shoot in Bangalore. Disappointed, he visited a film studio with his portfolio and landed a lead role in Deedar, signed by producer Pramod Chakravarthy that same evening.

Net worth

Akshay Kumar is now one of the richest actors in India, with a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai reportedly worth Rs 80 crore. His net worth is estimated at Rs 2,500 crore, and he owns homes in Goa, Canada, and other locations.

