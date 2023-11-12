Headlines

Bollywood

This star gave 15 flops in a row, was labelled 'dead on arrival' before debut, was denied chance to buy home as...

This popular actor, who was once considered as a 'hit machine' has not given a single theatrical hit for 11 years.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

In showbiz, the phases of success and failure change every week. Every Friday, an actor's destiny either shines or breaks. Here's an actor who comes from an influential film family, but initially he was panned by the critics for his typically bad-boy roles. When he was preparing for his debut, he was called, 'dead at arrival' by detractors. This actor created a niche for himself as an unconventional anti-hero. His initial projects and his choice of roles earned him the tag of a serial kisser.  Yes, we are talking about none other than Emraan Hashmi. 

How Emraan Hashmi is related to Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt? 

Emraan Hashmi's grandmother, actress Meherbano Mohammad Ali (known by her screen name Purnima), was the sister of Shirin Mohammad Ali, mother of Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. Thus, the Bhatt brothers are Hashmi's uncles. Emraan is Alia Bhatt's cousin. 

When Emraan Hashmi was announced dead upon arrival 

In a Aaj Tak report, Mahesh Bhatt said that In 2001, Emraan ended up on the sets of Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar for a trial photoshoot with Ameesha Patel. Emphasizing his first-time set visit experience, Mahesh revealed "He looked petrified, like a rabbit caught in the glare of headlights." Mahesh further revealed, "There is no denying that he was declared dead on arrival by his detractors."

Emraan Hashmi's career took off after...

Emraan's debut movie Footpath flopped, but his next release Murder was a superhit. In 2005-2006, Emraan starred in multiple flops, with a few hits like Kalyug, and Gangster, and average-grossers like Aksar and Aashiq Banaya Apne. Even if his movies were not big hits. But the songs were a rage. In 2008, Emraan starred in the crime drama Jannat, and it gave him the much-required success at the box office.  

In 2010, Emraan took the risk of playing antagonist Shoaib Khan (role based on Dawood Ibrahim) in Milan Lutharia's Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. Emraan shared screen space with Ajay Devgn. The movie was released with positive reviews and was a superhit at the box office. Emraan was hugely praised for his impressive acting chops, and he was even called as 'new hit machine' of Bollywood. 

After OUATIM, Emraan starred in blockbusters Murder 2 and Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture (2011). His supporting role in The Dirty Picture was considered a worthy addition to the film. In 2012, Emraan surprised everyone by playing a videographer in Dibakar Banerjee's Shanghai. In the same year, he was seen in Jaanat 2 and Raaz 3. While Jannat 2 was superhit, Raaz 3 was semi-hit, and Shanghai failed at the box office but earned accolades from critics. 

The ill fate of Emraan Hashmi

Ever since Raaz 3, Emraan has not given a hit in 11 years. Every theatrical movie released after Raaz 3, Rush, Ek Thi Daayan, Ghanchakkar, Raja Natwarlal, Ungli, Mr X, Azhar, Humari Adhuri Kahani, Raaz Reboot, Baadshaho, Why Cheat India, The Body, Mumbai Saga, Chehre, and Selfie were disasters at the box office. 

When Emraan was not getting home, and accused the housing society of alleged religious discrimination 

In 2013, Emraan Hashmi accused a housing society in posh Bandra of "religious discrimination" saying that it denied him the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to purchase a flat in the building because he is a Muslim. "This is clearly a case of religious discrimination. Some people told me that this society is biased towards Muslims. They did not tell me directly but it is obvious," the actor alleged.

Emraan Hashmi's next can probably put an end to his string of flops

Emraan will next be seen as the antagonist in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3. The much-awaited spy thriller has carried a humungous buzz among the audience. If the Diwali release will click among the masses, then it will probably put an end to Emraan's string of flops.

