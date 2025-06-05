Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have planted 500 trees near Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The Highway actor emphasised the importance of making these small contributions and of not taking nature for granted.

To mark World Environment Day on Thursday, actor and filmmaker Randeep Hooda, along with his wife Lin Laishram, planted more than 500 trees near Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Randeep shared that World Environment Day isn’t just a “symbolic date on the calendar.”

The Sarbjit actor said, “It’s a reminder that we are running out of time to repair the damage we’ve done to nature. Forests are the lungs of our planet, and without them, the rich biodiversity we so often take for granted will not survive.”

Speaking about his deep bond with wildlife, the Highway actor revealed that his connection to wildlife has always been spiritual, and every visit to Kanha only reinforces the urgency of our responsibility toward nature."

For the unversed, Kanha National Park is famous for its rich wildlife and is home to animals like Bengal tigers, Indian leopards, sloth bears, swamp deer, blackbucks, and wild dogs (dhole). It was also the first tiger reserve in India to have an official mascot — Bhoorsingh the Barasingha.

Randeep believes planting trees can make a real difference. Explaining the importance of green friends, Randeep said that a tree gives shelter, food, oxygen, and balance, just like nature gives us everything without asking in return. "My wife Lin and I feel truly humbled to contribute, even in a small way, to this incredible ecosystem that needs our protection now more than ever. Forests and wildlife are not separate — they are interdependent, and both must thrive together,” Jaanat 2 actor emphasised.

Randeep encouraged people to treat every day like Environment Day. “Nature doesn’t need us; we need nature,” he said. On the work front, Randeep will next be seen in the action film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also features Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar, and Babloo Prithiveeraj.