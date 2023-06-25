This star gave India's first Rs 1 crore hit, not Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand

Bollywood is without doubt one of the most competitive industries in the world and the success of a Bollywood movie is gauged by the money which earns at the box-office. It would not be wrong to say that the box-office collection of a Bollywood film is as important as its content. Nowadays, many Bollywood films earns Rs 100 crore even before release but this was not always the case and there was a time when even earning Rs 1 crore at the box-office was tough.

Ever thought which Bollywood movie was the first to earn Rs 1 crore at the box-office? In this article we will tell you about the first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 1 crore at the box-office.

The first Indian film to earn Rs 1 crore at the box office was Kismet, which released in 1943. The film was directed by Gyaan Mukherjee and it starred Ashok Kumar and Mumtaz Shanti in the lead role.

The film was made at a budget of less than Rs 2 lakh and it was released at a time when "Quit India" campaign had just begun. This feeling helped patriotic crime thriller Kismet do wonders at the box-office.

In Kismet, Ashok Kumar plays a thief Shekhar/Madan, while Mumtaz Shanti was cast opposite her. V. H. Desai has played an important role in the film and Shah Nawaz excelled in his role as an Inspector's role. Music is very good and the song 'Hindostan Hamara Hai' was a blockbuster hit. Director Gyan Mukherjee deserves special mention for his fantastic work.