Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

This star gave India's first Rs 1 crore hit, not Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand

The first Indian film to earn Rs 1 crore at the box office was Kismet, which released in 1943 and was directed by Gyaan Mukherjee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

This star gave India's first Rs 1 crore hit, not Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand
This star gave India's first Rs 1 crore hit, not Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand

Bollywood is without doubt one of the most competitive industries in the world and the success of a Bollywood movie is gauged by the money which earns at the box-office. It would not be wrong to say that the box-office collection of a Bollywood film is as important as its content. Nowadays, many Bollywood films earns Rs 100 crore even before release but this was not always the case and there was a time when even earning Rs 1 crore at the box-office was tough.

Ever thought which Bollywood movie was the first to earn Rs 1 crore at the box-office? In this article we will tell you about the first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 1 crore at the box-office.

The first Indian film to earn Rs 1 crore at the box office was Kismet, which released in 1943. The film was directed by Gyaan Mukherjee and it starred Ashok Kumar and Mumtaz Shanti in the lead role.

The film was made at a budget of less than Rs 2 lakh and it was released at a time when "Quit India" campaign had just begun. This feeling helped patriotic crime thriller Kismet do wonders at the box-office.

In Kismet, Ashok Kumar plays a thief Shekhar/Madan, while Mumtaz Shanti was cast opposite her. V. H. Desai has played an important role in the film and Shah Nawaz excelled in his role as an Inspector's role. Music is very good and the song 'Hindostan Hamara Hai' was a blockbuster hit. Director Gyan Mukherjee deserves special mention for his fantastic work.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment
In pics: Arjun Kapoor shares Berlin photo dump with 'love' Malaika Arora, netizens call them 'perfect couple'
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 736 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.