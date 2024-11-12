This actor quit films at his career's peak and returned to Bollywood after five years. Then he regained his lost ground by helming several blockbusters, and acted till his last breath.

Stardom comes with a price. We have heard how actors who became superstars often ended up destroying their careers. The blitz of the glamour world often turns the artiste blind eye, and they make some wrong judgement calls. One of them was Amitabh Bachchan's competitor, the action star who made his spot amid the Bachchan mania. He started with negative roles and then became a leading star, giving tough to Big B and Dharmendra.

This actor had a fixed acting fee of Rs 35 lakh, regardless of whether he shot for a day or 20 days. After gaining stardom, he decided to step away from films and join the path of sanyas. For seven years, this actor quit films, but he returned and acted until his last breath.

The actor who quit films at the peak of his career was...

Vinod Khanna, the handsome hunk from Gurdaspur, Amritsar, started his journey as a villain in Mera Gaon Mera Desh, but later became a leading star in films such as Inkaar, Mere Apne, Do Shikari, and Dayavan. He also did movies with his biggest competitor, Amitabh Bachchan, and most of them were blockbusters, including Hera Pheri, Parwarish, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Watch his iconic song Wada Karle Saajna

In 1982, Vinod Khanna left Bollywood at the peak of his career to join Osho's ashram in Oregon for spiritual enlightenment. In old interviews, Vinod explained that he left movies to focus on deep meditation and live at the feet of his guru. He also said that he had earned enough money to focus on his spiritual awakening.

Vinod Khanna's fixed acting fees for one day or 20 days

In a recent interview, Anant Mahadevan revealed that Vinod Khanna would have fixed acting fees of Rs 35 lakhs, be it for a day shoot or 20 20-day schedule.

Vinod Khanna's return was celebrated by the masses

After joining Osho, Vinod spent five years in the ashram, before coming back to Bollywood. Anant, while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, revealed that Vinod's comeback film, Insaaf, was eagerly anticipated by the masses. "I remember when Insaaf released, it was supposed to be his comeback film after his return from the Osho Ashram. His charm was so that people stood in a queue from Apsara Theatre to Maratha Mandir to buy advance tickets. And that’s quite a distance, over a kilometre. However, the film didn’t do so well compared to its initial craze. But, Vinod Khanna was a man who was there for all seasons. Be it arts or politics.”

Vinod Khanna acted till his last breath

Vinod Khanna battled bladder cancer, and he passed away on April 27, 2017, at the age of 70. His last film was Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi, which was released on April 21, 2017, six days before his death.

