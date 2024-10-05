This song took Rs 1 crore to make 64 years ago, lyrics were written 105 times, Lata Mangeshkar had to sing it in..

All these efforts did pay off in the end as Mughal-e-Azam became a blockbuster. Many trade experts say that Mughal-e-Azam remains the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time if adjusted for inflation.

There is a film in the history of Bollywood whose dialogues, songs, and sets are unmatched even today. This film was Mughal-e-Azam, which was released in 1960. Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, and Durga Khote played the lead role in the film. Prince Salim's rebellion and Anarkali's unmatched beauty made the film a part of history. It was the most expensive Indian film made until then. One of the popular songs from Mughal-e-Azam, 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' which continues to be a masterpiece, also has some great stories behind its making.

The song 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' was filmed in Mohan Studios. The set was built as a replica of Lahore Fort's Sheesh Mahal. The set was popular for its impeccable size measuring 150 feet (46 m) in length, 80 feet (24 m) in breadth, and 35 feet (11 m) in height. The set took two years to build and cost over Rs 1 crore, more than the budget of an entire Hindi film at the time.

The director and music director of the film were so serious about this song that they got it written multiple times before finalising the details. Before the song was finalised, song lyricist Shakeel Badayuni edited it about 105 times. Only then did music director Naushad approve of it.

Naushad got Lata Mangeshkar to sing this iconic song. He wanted an echo effect in the song but in those days there were not enough sound effects to add echo in post-production. But Naushad's creative mind found a solution. He got Lata Mangeshkar to sing the song in the bathroom studio.

