This small-budget Rs 10 crore film earned Rs 1000 crore, ended Dhurandhar The Revenge wave in India, is directed by a YouTuber

Imagine a YouTuber becoming the biggest trendsetter, clutterbreaker in world cinema. That's the magic of novel storytelling. Have you ever imagined that? Read on to know more about the phenomenon that left the global cinephiles awestruck.

It's said that records are meant to be broken. Over the past year, we, the Indian moviegoers, have been gripped by the Dhurandhar franchise. For us, it's the most profitable, highest-grossing franchise in India. With 2 films, made with a reportedly combined budget of Rs 250-300 crore. It has a combined collection of over Rs 3200 crore, and counting. Dhurandhar The Revenge is still raking in money, and then one film arrives, and ends the mania like a storm. Suddenly, there is a chatter about this new phenomenon that has gripped the globe, and it's been hailed as the most profitable movie of 2026. Any guesses on what is to be discussed?

Obsession: The new clutter-breaker, record-breaking blockbuster

We love horror, and the reception to Obsession proves why a good spooky ride can be the biggest money maker in cinema. Released in the United States on May 15, 2026, Obsession broke several records and has now arrived in India on May 29. Despite the abrupt cuts from CBFC, Indian moviegoers are storming into cinemas to watch Obsession. While Chand Mera Dil struggles, The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman is dusted before the weekend, Obsession is watched and discussed among cinephiles.

Watch the trailer of Obsession

Why Obsession's box office business is a case study

The movie is directed by Curry Barker (26), an American filmmaker who was a former YouTuber. He wrote, directed, and edited the film. His vision under the limited budget proves that young voices need to be heard. Fresh stories will come from an unknown alley. The film is reportedly produced under a budget of $1 million. Till now, the film has grossed $108.8 million worldwide. If we convert it to INR, the cost is around Rs 9-10 crore, and the collection is between Rs 900-1000 crore. Obsession has earned 16 times its budget, and even holds a score of matching 94% scores on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and the Popcornmeter. This is indeed a rare feat, but an encouraging one.