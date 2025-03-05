Four newcomers led the film, and against all odds, it became a sleeper hit, and is still regarded as one of the best comedies from early 2000.

In 2000, Hrithik Roshan's smashing Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, encouraged several newcomers to try their luck in the film industry. However, not everyone can repeat the success or longevity of the Krrish star. A year after Kaho Naa... three newcomers were launched in a film, with another actor who was just two films old. The movie was made in a limited budget, it wasn't promoted much, and initially the buzz was also minimal.

However, the film's popular songs and coming-of-age campus comedy genre found its space in the audience. When the movie was released in cinemas, it surprised every trade pundit, and it went on to perform beyond all expectations. This rom-com became a hit, and over the years, it gained a cult following among the 90s' kids.

The small budget film that became a sleeper hit was...

Style (2001), director N. Chandra, known for Tezaab, Ankush, Pratighaat, Tezaab and Narsimha, played a gamble by launching three newcomers- Sahil Khan, Riya Sen, and Shilpi Sharma, with a relatively lesser-known Sharman Joshi in a film that was nowhere close to his previous film. Style was a campus comedy, filled with slapstick comedy, gags, funny one-liners, and below-the-belt, with a dash of murder-mystery drama. However, Style found its audience, and it went on to become a sleeper hit.

Box office collection of Style

Style was released in cinemas on December 28, 2001. Made in the reported budget of Rs 2.5 crore, the movie earned Rs 8.84 crores in India. The success of Style encouraged filmmakers to revive the comedy genre.

Only one actor survived after the success of Style

Style also inspired a sequel, Xcuse Me (2003). However, the film underperformed compared to the original. 24 years after Style, only Sharman Joshi has survived in Bollywood. He went on to star in a few successful films, including Rang De Basanti, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Life in a... Metro (2007), 3 Idiots (2009), Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Hate Story 3, and Mission Mangal.

A scene from Xcuse Me

Sahil Khan couldn't survive in Bollywood, despite his muscular physique. He starred in a few forgettable films, including B-grade film Double Cross, Aladdin, and Rama: The Savior. After a failed Bollywood career, he turned to entrepreneurship, and set up a chain of gyms. Riya Sen also disappeared after a few films, and Shilpi had an even worse trajectory as an actor.