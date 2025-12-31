Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...

If you think that Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, or Mahavatar Narsimha is the biggest hit of 2025, then you're wrong. The most successful film of 2025 is a Gujarati film that set a new benchmark in regional cinema.

2025 has been one of the most successful years for the Indian film industry in recent times. Many remarkable stories, going against the trend, in relatively smaller budgets, went on to explode at the box office, creating new benchmarks and unthinkable records. This year, we witnessed stories on the big screen that received respect from the masses and critics alike.

In 2025, Indian cinema had several blockbusters from different languages, while a few others became popular on OTT platforms. Films like Chhaava, Dhurandhar, Kantara Chapter 1, and Saiyaara received critical acclaim and audience support. However, one film released this year was critically acclaimed, performed exceptionally well at the box office, and even dominated the first position on IMDb. This film has beaten the biggest blockbusters of the year, including the titles mentioned above. Have you seen this film?

The film that has surpassed Dhurandhar, Kantara Chapter 1, and Chhaava is...

Amid the big-budget blockbusters, this small-budget Gujarati film was released without much promotion, but went on to beat even Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, and Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. This film is Lalo Krishna Sada Sahayate Hai.

Budget and box office collection of Lalo

Lalo Krishna Sada Sahayate Hai holds a record that it would be impossible for Dhurandhar to break. This low-budget Gujarati film has earned the title of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Made in a modest budget of Rs 50 lakh, Lalo Krishna Sada Sahayate has reportedly grossed around Rs 114 crore worldwide.

The net earnings of the movie are over Rs 90 crore, showing a staggering profit of approximately 227,000%. To break this record, Dhurandhar or Chhava or any other Indian blockbuster will have to earn around Rs 24,000 crore, which is more than films like Titanic and Avatar 2: The Way of Water. When it comes to IMDb rating, the film has achieved the title of the highest-rated film of 2025 with 8.7/10.