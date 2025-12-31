FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at upprpb; get direct LINK to apply here

Sant: Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts' inspiration, spiritual Guru Neem Karoli Baba gets 7-part series

Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot greenfield corridor in Maharashtra approved; check project cost, distance and more

From Mumbai to Adelaide: Viral BBL star Jerrssis Wadia receives message from Hardik Pandya as shared history emerges

Karnataka govt makes arrangements for ‘heavily drunk’, safety this New Year’s Eve celebrations, check details

Happy New Year: New Zealand rings in 2026 with fireworks, Watch video

Happy New Year 2026: Kiribati becomes the first country to enter 2026; know where it is located

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025

Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; DC's Annabel Suth

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava, made profit of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore

From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...

If you think that Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, or Mahavatar Narsimha is the biggest hit of 2025, then you're wrong. The most successful film of 2025 is a Gujarati film that set a new benchmark in regional cinema.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 05:26 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...
Biggest hit of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

2025 has been one of the most successful years for the Indian film industry in recent times. Many remarkable stories, going against the trend, in relatively smaller budgets, went on to explode at the box office, creating new benchmarks and unthinkable records. This year, we witnessed stories on the big screen that received respect from the masses and critics alike.

In 2025, Indian cinema had several blockbusters from different languages, while a few others became popular on OTT platforms. Films like Chhaava, Dhurandhar, Kantara Chapter 1, and Saiyaara received critical acclaim and audience support. However, one film released this year was critically acclaimed, performed exceptionally well at the box office, and even dominated the first position on IMDb. This film has beaten the biggest blockbusters of the year, including the titles mentioned above. Have you seen this film? 

The film that has surpassed Dhurandhar, Kantara Chapter 1, and Chhaava is...

Amid the big-budget blockbusters, this small-budget Gujarati film was released without much promotion, but went on to beat even Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, and Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. This film is Lalo Krishna Sada Sahayate Hai.

Budget and box office collection of Lalo 

Lalo Krishna Sada Sahayate Hai holds a record that it would be impossible for Dhurandhar to break. This low-budget Gujarati film has earned the title of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Made in a modest budget of Rs 50 lakh, Lalo Krishna Sada Sahayate has reportedly grossed around Rs 114 crore worldwide. 

The net earnings of the movie are over Rs 90 crore, showing a staggering profit of approximately 227,000%. To break this record, Dhurandhar or Chhava or any other Indian blockbuster will have to earn around Rs 24,000 crore, which is more than films like Titanic and Avatar 2: The Way of Water. When it comes to IMDb rating, the film has achieved the title of the highest-rated film of 2025 with 8.7/10.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major
Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws
Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; DC's Annabel Suth
Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...
Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava, made profit of...
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at upprpb; get direct LINK to apply here
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at
Sant: Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts' inspiration, spiritual Guru Neem Karoli Baba gets 7-part series
Sant: Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts' inspiration, spiritual Guru Neem Karoli Baba
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement