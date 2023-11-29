This small-budget cult horror film took 21 years in making, actor-producer sold his house, car for movie, it earned...

Headlines

Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court over denial of bail

ED seizes cash, jewellery worth Rs 5 crore after recent searches against ABG Shipyard

BCCI likely to approach Rohit Sharma to captain in T20Is, Iyer eyes test return in IND vs SA series

This country becomes first South Asian nation to officially register same-sex marriage

Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya might be thrown out of Bigg Boss 17 for this reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court over denial of bail

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

ED seizes cash, jewellery worth Rs 5 crore after recent searches against ABG Shipyard

9 animals who can mimic human speech

7 benefits of doing squats

Indian bowlers who conceded most runs in T20I

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya might be thrown out of Bigg Boss 17 for this reason

Mouni Roy discusses shortcomings in relationships, says she is love guru for her friends: 'I always give them...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This small-budget cult horror film took 21 years in making, actor-producer sold his house, car for movie, it earned...

After several re-writes and re-shoots, this horror film was released with glowing reviews, and it was a profitable venture at the box office.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the most underrated genres in Bollywood is horror. Only a few films could do true justice in scaring the hell out of the audience members. We Indians crave a good scary flick, thus movie franchises like The Conjuring, Annabelle, and Saw have found a market for themselves in India. 

Today, we are talking about a film which is now considered a cult horror movie. This movie wasn't a usual flick filled with bad CGI-rendered ghosts, funny jumpscares, and sleazy scenes to titillate the audience. In fact, this movie is just like a folk story that we love to hear from our elders in our childhood. The concepts of greed, selfishness, and loyalty were beautifully woven into the narrative, and the world of Tumbbad evokes genuine fear in the minds of the audience. Yes, Tumbbad is a horror classic, but the journey of Tumbbad is a case study itself 

Tumbbad: The classic that took 21 years to make

You will be surprised to know that writer-director Rahi Anil Barve wrote the first draft of the Tumbbad in 1997. The title of this film was derived from Shripad Narayan Pendse's Marathi novel Tumbadche Khot. As per media reports, in 2009-2010, Rahi wrote a 700-page storyboard 

Tumbbad's trouble production

After several producers refused to back the project, Tumbbad finally went on floors in 2012. However, Anil wasn't satisfied with the film during the edit. So, the film was re-wrote and re-shot in 2015. 

When Soham had to sell almost everything to make Tumbbad

Tumbbad has faced several difficulties ever since its inception. During the re-shoot, the film went over budget. Producer and lead actor Soham Shah was frustrated with the development hell, and he was almost on the verge of giving up the project. But then, he pushed himself to give a visual treat to the audience. Tumbbad was shot over 5 years and in 4 monsoons. 

Watch a scene from Tumbbad

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Soham revealed that he sold his house, and even his car to complete the film. "By the time the film was made, I was financially exhausted. In these seven years, I had to sell my flat, then sold some more properties and finally even sold my car."

Finally, filmmaker Aanand L Rai backed Tumbbad, and the movie was released in cinemas on October 5, 2018. The 5-crore movie was a major commercial success, earning Rs 15 crore with glowing reviews. Tummbad is a commercial hit, and today it is considered among the few Indian cult horror classics.  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meghna Gulzar says Deepika Padukone's contoversial JNU visit 'made a dent' on Chhapaak's box office collections

Harshal Patel breaks silence on RCB exit, says 'last three years have...'

Meet engineer who is one of India’s newest billionaires, value multiplied with Chandrayaan-3 success, his net worth is…

These superstars' extra marital affair made global news, Vatican condemned it, parliament tried to ban them from country

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' category after rains in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; more showers likely

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE