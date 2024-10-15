This sleeper hit was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's superhit, the movie marked Neil Nitin Mukesh's debut, and he played the grey-shade character in his first film.

A debut film is extremely crucial for an actor. Careers are carved based on the reception of the actor's first film. Today we will discuss a film that marked the debut of an actor, who hails from an influential family. Unlike playing a lover boy or a righteous hero, this artiste made his first impression on screen by playing a grey-shade character.

This film was inspired by many classic crime thrillers and even crime novels. The lead character was also based on Amitabh Bachchan's Parwana. The director took an unusual route for his film, and as a result, the film won critical praise and was a sleeper hit.

Johnny Gaddaar: The movie that marked the debut of...

Sriram Raghavan-directed Johnny Gaddaar marked the debut of Neil Nitin Mukesh, son of singer Nitin Mukesh, and grandson of legendary singer Mukesh Mathur. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Rimi Sen, Zakir Hussain, Rimi Sen, Vinay Pathak, Govind Namdeo, Dayanand Shetty and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Johnny Gaddaar was inspired by...

The film borrowed several elements of iconic crime thriller films. The film was dedicated to director Vijay Anand and writer James Hadley Chase. Anand's film Johny Mera Naam and The Guide was referred to in the movie. Similarly, the movie's plot line was similar to the novels of Chase. Neil Nitin Mukesh's character, Vikram, was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's Parwana. In the 1971 film, Amitabh Bachchan played a villain for the first time.

Box office collection of Johnny Gaddaar

Released in cinemas on September 28, 2007, the movie was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 7 crores. The film was released with critical praise, and it went on to gross Rs 8 crores. The success of the film inspired Malayalam remade as Unnam. The film was remade in Telugu as Kamina and in Tamil as Johnny.

